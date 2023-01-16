ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Eyewitness News

Hamden Police respond to high speed shooting stretching into New Haven

State’s technical high schools lift ‘secure school protocol’ but continue to take precautions. Earlier this week, a member of the Hartford community heard an unfounded threat of retaliation in response to the fight that broke out at Middletown High School. New Haven police officers help save man...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate deadly shooting on Robbins Street

Technical High Schools are in secure mode across the state after multiple threats. Connecticut State police believe that the threat is not credible but are still taking all precautions. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police responded to a car being stolen at Exxon Friday morning. The oldest building on UCONN campus...
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police identify man killed in EH hit-and-run

EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified George Tetteh-Quarshie, 70, of East Hartford as the man killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday night. Police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets at around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a man who was struck by an automobile. Police...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man found shot to death in Waterbury home

New Haven police officers help save man from jumping off bridge. New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police investigating shots fired in Hamden and New Haven. Updated: 2 hours ago. Historic...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspects approach victim at ATM in Meriden, steal car

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man in Meriden reported to police that he was carjacked at an ATM in the city. Police said it happened at the Bank of America at 400 East Main St. on Friday morning. The victim reported that he was at the ATM when he was...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: 40-year-old man shot, killed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is dealing with an uptick in gun violence with 4 deadly shootings in the first 3 weeks of 2023. The latest incident happened last night when a 40-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s Fair Haven neighborhood. New Haven police...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
truecrimedaily

Conn. mom sentenced to 40 years for killing son and lighting her house on fire with tiki torch oil

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old woman was sentenced to several decades in prison this week for reportedly killing her young son in 2016 and lighting her home on fire. A judge handed Karin Ziolkowski the sentence Tuesday, Jan. 17, following her convictions for murder and second-degree arson on Nov. 9. According to the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, Ziolkowski received 40 years in prison for murder and 10 years for arson, and they will be served concurrently.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Police make arrest in Griswold attempted armed robbery

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police made an arrest in an attempted robbery investigation from December. After an investigation, police arrested 42-year-old Charlie Snowfly of Waterbury on Thursday and charged him with the illegal use of a facsimile firearm, criminal attempt/robbery in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and threatening […]
GRISWOLD, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Responding to Several Crashes on I-84 in Hartford

State police have responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 in Hartford and they are urging drivers to use extra caution. State police said crashes were reported at 9:37 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m. EMS also responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m. The crashes have happened...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A man's car was stolen while getting gas in Waterbury

Technical High Schools are in secure mode across the state after multiple threats. Connecticut State police believe that the threat is not credible but are still taking all precautions. The oldest building on UCONN campus is damaged in a fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. Firefighters responded to the fire around...
WATERBURY, CT

