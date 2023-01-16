Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Related
Eyewitness News
Hamden Police respond to high speed shooting stretching into New Haven
State’s technical high schools lift ‘secure school protocol’ but continue to take precautions. Earlier this week, a member of the Hartford community heard an unfounded threat of retaliation in response to the fight that broke out at Middletown High School. New Haven police officers help save man...
Woman Attacked During Attempted Carjacking: Search On For Suspects In Shelton
A hunt is on for two Hispanic men who allegedly attacked a woman during an attempted carjacking in Fairfield County. It happened in Shelton around 7:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Mont's Mart at 198 Leavenworth Road in Shelton. During the incident, the two men attempted to steal a parked...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigation closes street in Hamden
New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said. Police investigating shots fired in Hamden and New Haven.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police investigate deadly shooting on Robbins Street
Technical High Schools are in secure mode across the state after multiple threats. Connecticut State police believe that the threat is not credible but are still taking all precautions. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police responded to a car being stolen at Exxon Friday morning. The oldest building on UCONN campus...
Police identify man killed in EH hit-and-run
EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified George Tetteh-Quarshie, 70, of East Hartford as the man killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday night. Police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets at around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a man who was struck by an automobile. Police...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man found shot to death in Waterbury home
New Haven police officers help save man from jumping off bridge. New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police investigating shots fired in Hamden and New Haven. Updated: 2 hours ago. Historic...
Eyewitness News
Police in Waterbury respond to stolen vehicle report that initially said a child was in the back seat
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police responded to a stolen vehicle while simply getting gas at an Exxon. The incident was reported in the area of 1003 Wolcott Rd. on Friday around 8:30 a.m. The initial call to police came from 36-year-old Darrien Palmer of New York who said his...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: CT dealing with teacher shortage crisis
New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said. Police investigating shots fired in Hamden and New Haven.
Fatal Shooting: Suspect At Large After Man Found Dead In New Haven
Police are searching for a suspect after a New Haven man was found shot and killed on a city street. The incident took place in New Haven around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the area of Chapel Street, near James Street. Police received a call regarding a person down...
Eyewitness News
Suspects approach victim at ATM in Meriden, steal car
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man in Meriden reported to police that he was carjacked at an ATM in the city. Police said it happened at the Bank of America at 400 East Main St. on Friday morning. The victim reported that he was at the ATM when he was...
'Emotional Encounter': Would-Be Suicide Attempt Ends In Hug In New Haven
A heartfelt moment was shared when a New Haven police officer was able to stop a man from jumping off a bridge. On Friday, Jan. 13, while on patrol, two police officers in the neighborhood of Fair Haven were alerted that a man in distress was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.
Fatal Shooting: Victim Found At Waterbury Residence, Police Say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead at a multi-family residence in Waterbury. The incident took place around 7:20 on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 137 Robbins St. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, the man was found after officers responded to the home...
Eyewitness News
Police: 40-year-old man shot, killed in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is dealing with an uptick in gun violence with 4 deadly shootings in the first 3 weeks of 2023. The latest incident happened last night when a 40-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s Fair Haven neighborhood. New Haven police...
North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
Conn. mom sentenced to 40 years for killing son and lighting her house on fire with tiki torch oil
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old woman was sentenced to several decades in prison this week for reportedly killing her young son in 2016 and lighting her home on fire. A judge handed Karin Ziolkowski the sentence Tuesday, Jan. 17, following her convictions for murder and second-degree arson on Nov. 9. According to the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, Ziolkowski received 40 years in prison for murder and 10 years for arson, and they will be served concurrently.
‘They did mad illegal stuff’: Man shot at by East Haven police says officers should have called off chase
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man shot at by East Haven police following a chase on Interstate 95 claimed to media on Wednesday that police broke his foot. “Why was they chasing me on the highway?” Nicholas Gambardella told News 8 following a scheduled court appearance. “They were supposed to call that chase […]
Police make arrest in Griswold attempted armed robbery
GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police made an arrest in an attempted robbery investigation from December. After an investigation, police arrested 42-year-old Charlie Snowfly of Waterbury on Thursday and charged him with the illegal use of a facsimile firearm, criminal attempt/robbery in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and threatening […]
NBC Connecticut
State Police Responding to Several Crashes on I-84 in Hartford
State police have responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 in Hartford and they are urging drivers to use extra caution. State police said crashes were reported at 9:37 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m. EMS also responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m. The crashes have happened...
Manchester man tries to get into cars, tractor-trailer after crash on I-84 in Hartford: State police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man is accused of trying to carjack three cars and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Hartford after a crash on Friday morning. Some "good Samaritans" detained the suspect until state police stepped in to assist, according to troopers. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday,...
Eyewitness News
A man's car was stolen while getting gas in Waterbury
Technical High Schools are in secure mode across the state after multiple threats. Connecticut State police believe that the threat is not credible but are still taking all precautions. The oldest building on UCONN campus is damaged in a fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. Firefighters responded to the fire around...
Comments / 0