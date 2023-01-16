NEW HAVEN, Conn. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old woman was sentenced to several decades in prison this week for reportedly killing her young son in 2016 and lighting her home on fire. A judge handed Karin Ziolkowski the sentence Tuesday, Jan. 17, following her convictions for murder and second-degree arson on Nov. 9. According to the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, Ziolkowski received 40 years in prison for murder and 10 years for arson, and they will be served concurrently.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO