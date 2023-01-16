ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco

After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Would 'Absolutely' Consider This Coaching Position

The NFL has no shortage of juicy storylines heading into the offseason. Many high-level players may be on new teams next season via free agency or trade. One name that everyone is watching is Sean Payton. After taking a year off from coaching, he is now the most coveted free-agent coach. He went on Colin Cowherd’s show and said he would “absolutely” consider a coaching position many think he shouldn’t, the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Reporter Reveals She Had Miscarriage On-Air

On Wednesday, the football world a truly horrific detail regarding a former Monday Night Football reporter. In a memoir from her upcoming new memoir Warrior, Lisa Guerrero revealed the the misogynistic abuse she endured during her career - even after landing the esteemed NFL role. She was let ...
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports

Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust

The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

ESPN NFL insider suggests which OC hire the Titans could make

The Tennessee Titans took care of their biggest offseason to-do list item earlier this week by hiring Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson as the franchise’s general manager. Carthon was previously the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. The focus for the Titans is now on...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Landing With The Miami Dolphins Makes Too Much Sense

Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have made their intentions to move on from Derek Carr clear, rumors are flying as to where he will end up next. However, amidst all the speculation, there is one destination that just seems like too perfect a fit: the Miami Dolphins. Carr could find himself parked on South Beach next year for a variety of reasons.
MIAMI, FL

