Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Colts to pay for funeral of beloved Indy Steelers football coach after his tragic killing
After the killing of a beloved local coach, Indianapolis’ pro football team has stepped in to pay for his funeral, and more. The Colts on Thursday told IndyStar the team is covering the expenses for the funeral, post-funeral venue and food for the service commemorating Richard Donnell Hamilton, or as he’s known to many – Coach Nell.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Here's what Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said about his recent interview with Colts
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy addressed media members for the first time since his head coaching interview with the Indianapolis Colts. Bieniemy is no stranger to being asked about his past head coaching interviews. Often time he’s quick to say that his focus lies in the task at hand — which in every case has been an upcoming playoff game.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend
Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Would 'Absolutely' Consider This Coaching Position
The NFL has no shortage of juicy storylines heading into the offseason. Many high-level players may be on new teams next season via free agency or trade. One name that everyone is watching is Sean Payton. After taking a year off from coaching, he is now the most coveted free-agent coach. He went on Colin Cowherd’s show and said he would “absolutely” consider a coaching position many think he shouldn’t, the Houston Texans.
49ers QB Trey Lance posts cryptic social media message directed at newly minted Titans GM Ran Carthon
Trey Lance had his "fingers crossed" after former San Francisco 49ers executive Ran Carthon landed the job as the next general manager of the Tennessee Titans.
Former NFL Reporter Reveals She Had Miscarriage On-Air
On Wednesday, the football world a truly horrific detail regarding a former Monday Night Football reporter. In a memoir from her upcoming new memoir Warrior, Lisa Guerrero revealed the the misogynistic abuse she endured during her career - even after landing the esteemed NFL role. She was let ...
Why AD Mitchell's Portal Entry Should Be a Concern for College Football
While Georgia Bulldog fans are certainly saddened by AD Mitchell's transferring. The news should be just as concerning for college football fans as a whole
NBC Sports
Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
The Bills have provided an update on Damar Hamlin's status with the team.
atozsports.com
ESPN NFL insider suggests which OC hire the Titans could make
The Tennessee Titans took care of their biggest offseason to-do list item earlier this week by hiring Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson as the franchise’s general manager. Carthon was previously the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. The focus for the Titans is now on...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Landing With The Miami Dolphins Makes Too Much Sense
Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have made their intentions to move on from Derek Carr clear, rumors are flying as to where he will end up next. However, amidst all the speculation, there is one destination that just seems like too perfect a fit: the Miami Dolphins. Carr could find himself parked on South Beach next year for a variety of reasons.
Comments / 0