Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
MEMS Maker Atomica Set to Seek CHIPS Funding
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Atomica CEO Eric Sigler plans to join a plethora of chipmakers seeking some of the $52 billion in CHIPS Act subsidies to be disbursed this year, he told EE Times. The microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)...
techaiapp.com
How Well-established Enterprises Can Achieve Innovation without Disruption
Before any innovation initiative starts, there are questions (and usually lots of them). What is innovation and, more importantly, what does it mean for your organization? What fears or misperceptions hold innovation back? If you haven’t yet, check out this blog before reading this follow-up piece. Decades ago, Netflix...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft to Cut 5 Percent of Workforce Affecting Thousands of Employees: Report
Microsoft is set to lay off thousands of employees today. Citing Sky News, Reuters reported that thousands of roles would be cut, with the software giant looking to cut around 5 percent of its workforce or about 11,000 roles. Thousands of job cuts are expected in human resources and engineering...
techaiapp.com
Ransomware shuts hundreds of Yum Brands restaurants in UK
A ransomware attack forced the parent company of KFC and Taco Bell to close several hundred restaurants in the United Kingdom this week. A government filing posted Thursday says the attack impacted information technology systems. Yum Brands said the attackers took company data, but that there is no evidence customer data was stolen.
techaiapp.com
NetEase Declines Activision Blizzard’s Offer to Extend Partnership for Publishing in China
Chinese games publisher NetEase said on Wednesday it has rejected a proposal from Activision Blizzard to extend their long-time partnership for six months, as the US game developer looks for a new partner. NetEase said the proposal was “commercially illogical” and accused the US firm of “seeking a divorce but still remaining attached,” in a rare public display of acrimony between the two gaming giants. Blizzard said in November that it would end its 14-year partnership with NetEase — sending shockwaves across the industry, as the partnership was widely seen as one of the most lucrative in video games.
techaiapp.com
Binance to Increase Presence in Poland in Compliance With Local Regulations – Exchanges Bitcoin News
Binance has unveiled intentions to broaden its activities in Poland, another EU member state where the global cryptocurrency exchange is registered. The coin trading platform plans to develop its Polish entity, recruit local talent and launch educational initiatives. Crypto Exchange Binance Moves Forward With Plans to Expand Operations in Poland.
techaiapp.com
BP Pulse and Tritium shake on new DC fast charger order to expand the oil giant’s EV network
BP Pulse, the EV branch of oil and gas conglomerate BP, placed a new order for DC fast chargers from electric vehicle power supply maker Tritium. The companies have not specified how many chargers are in the new order, but Tritium calls it its “largest ever order from a single customer.” The transaction means there will soon be even more available chargers as EV adoption grows and government-mandated deadlines to eliminate combustion cars looms closer.
techaiapp.com
A three-stage authentication system for the metaverse
In recent years, many computer scientists have been exploring the notion of metaverse, an online space in which users can access different virtual environments and immersive experiences, using VR and AR headsets. While navigating the metaverse, users might also share personal data, whether to purchase goods, connect with other users, or for other purposes.
Franki Garcia: Discovering more than I expected
My parents were born in El Salvador. I was born in New York; therefore I consider myself a native U.S. city dweller. Granted, my parents never separated me from my culture as a Salvadoran. My mom taught me the native dishes of the country; my father would teach me about its towns and villages. When my parents were able to finally travel back home after 18 years, they took the...
techaiapp.com
SimSpace CEO brings dogfight mentality to IT cybersecurity training
As an F-15 fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force, William “Hutch” Hutchison flew high-stakes, train-to-failure exercises in aerial jousting of the type popularized by movies like “Top Gun.” After exiting the cockpit for good, he applied to cyberspace the principles of combat training he had learned flying in airspace by creating and leading numerous DoD cybersecurity IT training, certification, testing and assessment programs (Figure A).
techaiapp.com
Oppo Find N2 Flip’s Global Model Shows Up on Geekbench, Reveals Key Specifications: Report
Oppo announced its Find N2 and Find N2 Flip smartphones in China less than a month ago. While the company has not officially commented about a global launch for any of its smartphones, it did not take long for the Find N2 Flip model to show up on the FCC database, as a Bluetooth SIG listing, and on the BIS database as well. The handset, reportedly the global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, has now finally showed up on benchmarking site Geekbench, with the listing revealing some key specifications.
techaiapp.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Disputes FTX US ‘Shortfall’ Claims, Critics Skeptical of Excel Spreadsheet Defense – Bitcoin News
Following an update from FTX debtors about the $5.5 billion discovered by administrators during an investigation, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) took to Twitter to share a blog post from his Substack newsletter. SBF stated that the presentation published by litigation firm Sullivan & Cromwell is “extremely misleading” and that FTX US is solvent and “always has been.”
techaiapp.com
Five Ways to Keep Endpoint Protection Simple
Endpoint security continues to be more challenging and complex as workplace environments hybridize and evolve. In fact, research shows that 68% of organizations have experienced one or more endpoint attacks that compromised data and/or their IT infrastructure. The same percentage of organizations also found a rise in frequency of endpoint attacks over the last year. These statistics show not only the growth in attacks, but also that the variance and complexity of these attacks are rapidly changing year over year. As a result, it’s never been more critical to manage and secure your endpoints. But with everyone talking about complexity (of attacks and solutions), what are some steps you can take to simplify the process?
techaiapp.com
A nuclear-powered data center is opening this year
Cumulus Data (opens in new tab) has announced a new data center in northeast Pennsylvania powered by nuclear energy. Data centers have typically required enormous amounts of energy to operate, and despite server improvements that have seen decent bumps in efficiency and power in recent years, the industry is still under pressure to clean up emissions as the world gears up towards net zero.
techaiapp.com
Manufacturing advances bring material back in vogue
One of the world’s most important artificial materials is back in vogue because scientists are harnessing its properties for new and diverse future applications such as space navigation and farming. The University of Adelaide’s Dr. Andy Boes and RMIT University’s Distinguished Professor Arnan Mitchell are leaders in developing lithium...
techaiapp.com
Chinese APT Group Vixen Panda Targets Iranian Government Entities
The Chinese advanced persistent threat (APT) known as Vixen Panda has been linked to a new series of attacks targeting the Iranian government between July and December 2022. The claims come from cybersecurity researchers at Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42, who shared a report about them with Infosecurity via email.
techaiapp.com
All the best AR/VR news from CES 2023
It is a tradition of this blog to have a long roundup of the best XR news from CES every year. Could I make an exception for this year? Of course not. So here you are a collection of the best news in immersive realities from the CES 2023, with many links to go deeper! I hope it can be useful for all those people like me that weren’t able to attend this huge tech event in person.
techaiapp.com
High-end Corfu Resort Fuses Greek And Asian Influences
As founders and owners of Banyan Tree Holdings, Ho Kwon Ping and Claire Chiang put a premium on creating quality staff. A classic example of this is Magda Vlassi, a friendly waitress at their luxury Angsana Resort and Spa on the Greek island of Corfu, the first European property in the Banyan portfolio.
Comments / 0