A new program for Colorado workers who don’t have access to a 401(k) or other retirement plan at their job has officially launched after years in the making. The Colorado SecureSavings program was designed to help nearly 1 million workers with no retirement plan to start one at no cost to the employer. Companies with existing plans must be exempted by the state. Others with at least five employees must enroll in what state Department of Treasury officials called a “10- to 15-minute” process.

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO