Chinese APT Group Vixen Panda Targets Iranian Government Entities

The Chinese advanced persistent threat (APT) known as Vixen Panda has been linked to a new series of attacks targeting the Iranian government between July and December 2022. The claims come from cybersecurity researchers at Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42, who shared a report about them with Infosecurity via email.

