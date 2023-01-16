Read full article on original website
Binance to Increase Presence in Poland in Compliance With Local Regulations – Exchanges Bitcoin News
Binance has unveiled intentions to broaden its activities in Poland, another EU member state where the global cryptocurrency exchange is registered. The coin trading platform plans to develop its Polish entity, recruit local talent and launch educational initiatives. Crypto Exchange Binance Moves Forward With Plans to Expand Operations in Poland.
India releases guidelines for social media influencers accepting paid promotions • TechCrunch
On Friday, the Department of Consumer Affairs held a press conference to announce new guidelines to make it mandatory for social media influencers to disclose promotional content in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Failing to follow the guidelines will make social media influencers liable for a fine of...
Chinese APT Group Vixen Panda Targets Iranian Government Entities
The Chinese advanced persistent threat (APT) known as Vixen Panda has been linked to a new series of attacks targeting the Iranian government between July and December 2022. The claims come from cybersecurity researchers at Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42, who shared a report about them with Infosecurity via email.
