Elderly homeowner at wit’s end over standing water in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One senior citizen in Lake Charles is having trouble with flooding due to an ongoing drainage issue residents blame on a subdivision being built above them. Seventy-eight-year-old Theresa Lynn Manuel walked through the water in her yard, measuring the depth in various spots. “I’m measuring...
Schools In South Lake Charles To Dismiss Early Friday
Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) announced that several schools in South Lake Charles would be dismissing early on Friday, January 20. A high traffic volume is expected due to the funeral procession of former Barbe High School student Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown. According to CPSB, the normal school transportation plan will be in place at the end of the school day.
Dr. Grimshaw office closed this week but opening Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a frenzy of upset patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw when a homemade sign went up on his office door. It told patients the practice closed and that they should find a new obstetrician. Now the sign is replaced with a statement indicating Lake...
Entergy power outage extended in downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An already bad situation has turned worse, Entergy has extended the power outage in downtown Lake Charles until noon Friday. “I feel like I’m living off the grid,” Muller’s Lofts resident Jared Bellard said. According to Entergy, the scheduled outage is to...
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2023. Jonah Paul Richard, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Tristan Jon Simon, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment. Mack Henry Thomas, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender. Jenny Marie Price, 40, McDonough,...
Details On I-10 And I-210 Bridge Projects In Lake Charles
A new I-10 Bridge in SWLA may be closer to becoming a reality. KPLC reports construction plans to build a new and improved bridge over the Calcasieu River could possibly begin sometime in 2024. On details surrounding shovels in the dirt, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette) said of the probability that the project would begin next year, “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls.”
Buddy Russ Day Benefit Set For Sunday Feb. 5th, 2023 In Sulphur, La — Entertainment Lineup
If you are from Southwest Louisiana and you listen to the radio or have gone to a festival or event with an emcee, chances are you know who Your Buddy Russ is. Your Buddy Russ is on the radio weekdays from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday through Friday on Gator 99.5 FM in Lake Charles. He is also always out in about emceeing benefits, fundraisers, Mardi Gras balls, and festivals all around Southwest Louisiana.
2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw confused whether OB-GYN practice is closing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No doubt it’s upsetting to go to a doctor and find out the office seems to have closed. Patients of OB-GYN Dr. Armand Grimshaw are apparently in that dilemma. Some patients who went to their appointments found this sign on the door “Practice closed....
18-Wheeler Falls Off of Pontoon Bridge in Estherwood
The last time this happened wasn't that long ago: September of 2022. Here are some pictures of today's incident.
Is The ACTS Theatre In Lake Charles Haunted? [VIDEO]
The ACTS Theatre in Lake Charles was visited in 2021 by some Paranormal Investigators. They heard about the story of William Portie who in the 1920s would walk the streets of Lake Charles, Louisiana selling candy to kids out of his goodie basket. He was known for his stove pipe...
BRODEO, Brody Meaux Memorial Rodeo To Take Place In Lake Charles
The inaugural event will take place Wednesday, February 1 at Burton Coliseum at 8:30 a.m. in loving memory of their son Brody. The Meaux's lost their beloved child in 2019 to complications of MECP2 Duplication Syndrome. The disease causes progressive deterioration of bodily functions with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities almost exclusively in males. Brody was only 20 when he passed away.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Coming To Beaumont, Texas In April
Attention wrestling fans! It's been quite a while since a wrestling event has come to Southwest Louisiana or Southeast Texas until now! The WWE has announced they will stop in Beaumont, Texas for a live event. It is called Saturday Night's Main Event. Who is your favorite wrestler of all...
See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]
If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
5-year-old boy fatally shot in Jennings home
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Jennings Thursday, according to police. Six children from ages three to seven and one adult were in the home in the 600 block of Gallup Street, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. The gunshot was not...
Discipline Results In Washington Marion And Eunice Fight
The Calcasieu Parish School Board confirmed tonight that the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has handed down a devastating blow to the Washington Marion High School boy's basketball team. For their role in the brawl with Eunice during the District 3-4A opener, the Charging Indians have been suspended indefinitely. In...
Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
Imperial Calcasieu Mardi Gras Museum: The Black History of Mardi Gras
Ahead of Black History Month, the Imperial Calcasieu Museum is hosting a special event celebrating the African and Native American culture's heavy influence on Mardi Gras. Learn more about the Black History of Mardi Gras at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum (204 W. Sallier St.). See this exciting exhibit, beginning with a reception on January 20th from 6-8 pm.
