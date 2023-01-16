ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Football Eyeing Three Magnificent Recruits

The Wisconsin Badgers have turned themselves around in a short amount of time. While they haven’t been able to step onto the field with the new squad yet, it will certainly turn heads when they do. However, the excitement never ends, and the Badgers have kept themselves busy by building their 2024 and beyond recruiting classes. Here is a look at three recruits in the upcoming classes that could set Wisconsin apart.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Football: Dean Engram Switching Positions?

The Wisconsin Badgers football program has seen an influx of talent in the past couple of months. Luke Fickell and his staff have brought in a lot of talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It seems the defense will also be getting a boost by longtime Badger switching positions. Dean Engram looks to be switching positions back to cornerback.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Get Massive Bump For Defense In 2023

The Wisconsin Badgers will keep a key part of the defense. The Wisconsin Badgers have improved their stock for the fall over the past month. New head coach Luke Fickell inherited a recruiting class that had shrunk into the single digits in December. His class improved dramatically, not only for the freshman class next season, but the Badgers wound up having a Top 25 transfer class. The Badgers received more good news for the roster Thursday.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

(Wrestling) Badgers Excited For Looming Purdue, Iowa Clashes

On the same weekend, on January 20th and 22nd, the Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team will face two of their toughest opponents this season. The long-awaited dual meets against Purdue and Iowa are quickly approaching. After extending the losing streak, it is do or die for the Badgers, and it all starts on Friday against Purdue.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report

Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
MADISON, WI
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Basketball: Five Takeaways From Wisconsin Loss

Under Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State is known for being competitive in Big Ten games, but ultimately coming up short for many reasons. Tuesday night’s 63-60 loss to Wisconsin is yet another example of that. It was another frustrating loss in which PSU entered the half with a six-point lead...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wisportsheroics.com

The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

The Oregon Culver’s has a tentative opening date

Culver’s has a target opening date for its new Oregon location, according to the franchise’s Director of Public Relations and Communication Eric Skrum and Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch. Residents can mark Monday, March 27 on their calendars as a reminder to potentially stop by 1075 Park...
OREGON, WI
97ZOK

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
uwplatt.edu

Kaiser family commits $1 million to UW-Platteville Foundation

To Corey Kaiser, a 2018 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, “Midwest Nice” is more than just a slogan. “To me, ‘Midwest Nice’ means we would rather see people do well,” said Kaiser. “That’s something that has always resonated with me, whether throughout my business career or my personal life.”
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work

While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

