Poke Fest at Zoo Idaho set Jan. 21
Zoo Idaho is hosting a Poke Fest on Jan. 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo.
Biz Buzz: Home decor and art business opens in old downtown Idaho Falls tattoo parlor
IDAHO FALLS – Ashley Webb’s passion is turning an old building into a usable space. She’s been involved in several downtown renovation projects over the years, and in September, she partnered with Meggan Mitchell for a business venture. The Black Brick Co. opened at 1120 South Boulevard...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport announces 2023 Student Art Contest
The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) is hosting a Student Art Contest in conjunction with the new Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program.
Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past
A couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III. With help from the center’s staff the...
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
Bunn, Terry Ray
Bunn Terry Ray Bunn Terry Ray Bunn, 80, passed away on December 28, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. His daughter Utahna R. Bunn was by his side at this time, as well as when his sweet wife Bonnie passed away. Terry was born in Montpelier on November 1, 1942, and later attended schools there and graduated from Bear Lake High School. He was a Vietnam Vet who served our country in the military from 1964-1966 and was also a member of the Montpelier VFW Post 3884. Terry enjoyed hand crafting miniature old western wagons, some of which are displayed in a couple of local museums. He took pride in crafting each part with great precision. He was blessed in his life with 4 beautiful children, 11 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Jean Bunn, who he'd known since he was 6 years old; a daughter: Warah "Bunny" Lester; and two grandsons: Robert Sean "Buddy" Elwell and Jerry Lester. No formal services will be held at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family under the Tribute Wall tab above.
Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores announce merger
Coastal Farm and Home along with C-A-L Ranch Stores announced the combination of both companies.
The fascination behind the Idaho murders
On Nov. 13, a group of college students attending Idaho State University were murdered in their home. The media has been deeply interested in this case, Now, Bryan Kohberger has been taken into custody and charged for these alleged murders. This quadruple homicide has shaken up the nation, leaving a sense of fascination and mystery regarding the murders all throughout.
Relative neophyte jumper Shulikov breaks 43-year-old ISU record
It was the spring of 2021, Mike Shulikov’s senior year at Boise’s Centennial High School. A football and basketball athlete for the Patriots, Shulikov was helping his history teacher and former assistant football coach, Joel Seagraves, with spring football practice when he and a buddy noticed a high jump pit set up nearby. “We started messing around, I’m jumping in my (tennis shoes) and jeans, and clearing like 5-10, 6-foot, with no approach,” Shulikov recalled. ...
Adopt a doggie or kitty at the Pocatello Animal Shelter for half price
POCATELLO – Start the new year off by adding a furry friend to your family and giving him or her a fur-ever home thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Now through Saturday, January 28, Friends will cover 50% of the adoption cost from the City of Pocatello’s animal shelter. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option for them.
The Hang Out offers new place to hang out
A new place to hang out has come to Blackfoot with The Hang Out, one of the newest businesses to come to the downtown area recently. The Hang Out opened on Dec. 16 in the building that used to be occupied by the old pawn shop at 30 West Bridge St. Now instead of a pawn shop, a hang out center with foosball, billiards, snacks and much more has come to grace the downtown area, open to people of all ages.
Idaho Falls transportation service, GIFT, exceeds expectations
Going on seven months of operation, the Greater Idaho Falls Transit has given more than 47,000 rides now, more than originally expected.
Kordell Koepnick of Pocatello graduates from Harding University
SEARCY, Ark. — Kordell Koepnick of Pocatello is one of more than 400 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 17. Koepnick received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies.
VIDEO GAMES, MOVIES AND ... HAIRCUTS?: New Pocatello salon wants kids to love getting their hair cut
POCATELLO—The COVID-19 pandemic led many of us to find resilience in ourselves in many aspects—from our personal lives to our work. The circumstances pushed us to work in ways that were far from ordinary, and now three years later, we have come to find a new norm. Meet Stephanie and Ron Clement, owners and founders of Family Fun Cutz. Stephanie and Ron showed resilience in the face of adversity and didn’t let obstacles stand in their way. When their salon in Nebraska shut down and...
HS scores 1/18: Poky girls take down Twin Falls, Century girls beat Preston
GIRLS BASKETBALL Pocatello 63, Twin Falls 44 Three Thunder players scored in double figures, including sophomore forward Kennasyn Garza, who posted 22 points and 11 rebounds. Century 53, Preston 27 Diamondbacks improve to 2-1 in 4A District 5 play. ...
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
New Bengal Chang follows mysterious trail to Pocatello
Last November, St. Louis Post Dispatch columnist Jeff Gordon was doing his weekly review of all the Division I men’s basketball programs in the area, when he came to Lindenwood University. “Next up for Lindenwood is Wednesday’s home game against Idaho State and the mysterious Ed Chang, who was an apparition in the Missouri program during the Cuonzo Martin Era,” Gordon wrote. Unfortunately for Gordon and other curious Mizzou supporters,...
