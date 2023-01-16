Historic ghost town may become Colorado's next national park

WELD COUNTY, CO - JULY 21: Members of the Colorado General Assembly join Weld County officials on an historic tour of the Dearfield townsite located about 24 miles miles east of Greeley on July 21, 2021 in Weld County, Colorado. The group learned about the Deerfield Dream Project that emphasizes, archeological, historical, and environmental studies as well as protection of historic buildings and preservation of the early 20th Century African American colony of Dearfield. (Photo By Kathryn Scott)

The historic ghost town of Dearfield, located roughly 24 miles east of Greeley and 70 miles northeast from Denver, could become Colorado's next national park if the U.S. Department of the Interior can prove its national significance.

Founded in 1910, the homestead was once the largest black homesteading settlement in Colorado, attracting African-Americans from across Jim Crow-era America. Its estimated that at its peak, the town was home to around 700 people from 35 states.

The community was devastated by the Dust Bowl, which was ultimately the catalyst to its current ghost town status.

Late last year, U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper introduced the Dearfield Study Act. The act calls for the Department of the Interior to conduct a special resource study, in order to determine if it is eligible to become a national park.

“Dearfield is a testament to Black Americans who shaped Colorado’s history,” said Hickenlooper in a news release regarding the act.

“We must honor their legacy and educate future generations by protecting the Dearfield Homestead.”

The act passed in December 2022 as apart of the omnibus bill that was signed by President Biden. It requires the U.S. Department of the Interior to:

Evaluate the national significance of the site.

Determine the suitability and feasibility of designating the site as a unit of the National Park Service.

Consider other alternatives for preservation and protection, if applicable.

Consult with relevant federal agencies, state/local governments, nonprofits, and private organizations.

Identify cost estimates.

A report to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee with recommendations must be summited within three years.

“Our national parks are sacred spaces that hold the power of interpreting, interrogating, and honoring our past and present. Preserving Dearfield for current and future generations is integral to a better understanding of the unique and relatively unknown African American experience on Colorado’s eastern plains, and this work is also a bridge that can connect us toward a fuller, more representative story of our nation," said Tracy Coppola, Colorado Senior Program Manager, National Parks Conservation Association.