Hyundai unveils four-wheel steering car that can drive sideways and spin like it’s on a dance floor

By Cody Carlson
 3 days ago

HYUNDAI has unveiled its new e-Corner steering system that can turn each wheel up to 90 degrees independently of each other.

The four-wheel steering configuration is in development and is set to be installed in a vehicle in 2025.

Crab Driving is Hyundai Mobis’ version of the Hummer EV’s Crab Walking feature Credit: HYUNDAI MOBIS
Future diagonal driving capability could make parallel parking far easier Credit: HYUNDAI MOBIS

Wheels within the e-Corner steering system turn independently due to electric motors mounted in the wheel hub containing a steering and suspension system, Fox reports.

The unique maneuvers Hyundai’s four-wheel steering produces include Crab Driving, Zero Turning, Diagonal Driving and Pivot Turning.

Crab Driving adjusts the angle of a Hyundai’s rear wheels to mimic the angle of the vehicle’s front wheels.

These adjustments allow a car to move more diagonally, supplying greater performance during off-roading and parking.

GMC offers its own version of this feature, called Crab Walk, within their Hummer EV.

Hyundai’s e-Corner system also mirrors the Hummer EV’s performance with its Diagonal Driving mode that involves each wheel turning 90 degrees.

When you need to turn around quickly, engaging e-Corner’s Zero Turning system eliminates turning friction.

When Hyundai Zero Turning is active, a car’s wheels turn around 45 degrees to facilitate clean 360-degree spinning like it’s on a dance floor.

Pivot Turning with the e-Corner system is similar to the Zero Turn function but with a larger turning radius.

The e-Corner system is being developed by Hyundai’s Mobis Parts Division and first debuted in 2018, Engadget reports.

The four-wheel steering configuration was only recently demonstrated virtually within Hyundai’s Ioniq5 electric sedan.

The South Korean auto manufacturer debuted its new Ioniq5 last Wednesday at India’s 2023 Auto Expo.

The Ioniq5 has up to 320 horsepower and massive 20-inch aerodynamic wheels, which help produce its 303-mile range.

The Zero Turn feature within Hyundai Mobis’ four-wheel steering system allows your car to spin 360-degrees Credit: HYUNDAI MOBIS
Hyundai Mobis’ Pivot Turn function with its e-Corner system offers a larger circular turning radius than the Zero Turn feature Credit: HYUNDAI MOBIS

