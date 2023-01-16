Cowlitz County boost to Scott Hill Park helps yearslong project come closer to reality

Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
Luxurious Yet Comfortable Home with World Class Mountain Views in Ridgefield, WA Asks for $4.5M
The Home in Ridgefield is designed to have open and airy spaces, with high ceilings and flowing floorpan, now available for sale. This home located at 6200 NW 202nd Cir, Ridgefield, Washington; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 6,484 square feet of living spaces. Call Dennis Coxen – Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 503-388-2526) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ridgefield.
KXRO.com
Residents asked to watch for stolen Pacific County van
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a stolen vehicle. According to the agency, a white minivan was stolen from the Oysterville area. They say that there is damage on the passenger side of the van, which should help to identify the...
camaspostrecord.com
Camas to revisit utility tax
Less than two months after passing a 2% utility tax on the city’s water, stormwater, sewer and garbage utilities, the Camas City Council has voted to revisit the issue in the near future. The Council voted 4-2 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to take another look at the city’s new...
Washington County quarantine in place to prevent spread of invasive insect
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a temporary emerald ash borer quarantine in Washington County in December to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect.
I-205 toll project raises concerns for West Linn, Oregon City leaders and drivers
WEST LINN, Ore. — Leaders for two Clackamas County cities voiced continued concerns with the Oregon Department of Transportation's Interstate 205 toll project, set to begin at the end of 2024. In a joint meeting Tuesday, West Linn City councilors and Oregon City commissioners met to discuss a variety...
ODOT responds to opposition regarding local toll proposal
The pushback against tolling plans continues a day after West Linn and Oregon City leaders held a meeting to discuss concerns over how ODOT's proposed tolls at the Tualatin and Abernathy bridges might impact their communities.
Clark County officials ID man’s body found in the Columbia River in 1998
Clark County officials say they used forensic genealogy to identify a man whose body was found in the Columbia River more than 24 years ago.
camaspostrecord.com
Former club official accused of theft
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound
King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
thereflector.com
Reward offered in Nakia Creek Fire investigation
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a reward for information on the suspect or suspects in the investigation into the cause of the Nakia Creek Fire. The fire marshal’s office has asked the public to review a video and a photo to...
thereflector.com
Clark County’s COVID-19 case rate increases in latest update
Clark County’s recent case rate of COVID-19 increased for a second week, though hospitalizations dropped in the latest data. Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 19 report included 55.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, up from the 51.9 per 100,000 reported on Jan. 12. The statewide...
Police say vandals damaged two power substations in Woodland, Washington
WOODLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement authorities said two electric substations in Woodland were attacked by vandals, adding to the list of known attacks on the power grid. The two cases in the Cowlitz County city happened in mid-November of last year, before other attacks that gained national attention. The...
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
publicola.com
Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction
A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
Would-be burglar rappels into Woodland Walmart
WOODLAND, Wash. — Like a scene from a movie, a burglar dropped into a store from the roof and hit the jewelry counter, stuffing loot into a backpack during an attempted jewelry heist at the Walmart in Woodland on Christmas day. Police said that the suspect got into the...
Peep This Cute, Weird, Epic $5M House For Sale in Tenino, WA
Epically. Yes, we thought we just invented a new word, but we didn’t. Epically weird is literally the only way we can describe this $5M house for sale in Tenino, Wash. It is the kind of house that you have to see to (dis)believe. 85 Acres of Land. Archery...
Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells
Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
thebrockvoice.com
Beaverton resident charged in connection to collision that claimed three lives
A Beaverton resident has been charged in connection to a collision that claimed the lives of three people and injured two others last summer. According to the DRPS, the collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on July 1, 2022 on Lakeridge Road, north of Concession 4 Thorah. Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle collision and two others were transported to a trauma centre after suffering serious injuries.
Phone scammers claiming to be law enforcement target Clark County residents
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam where the caller impersonates a law enforcement official and requests money from the victim for "unpaid fines." The scammer claims to be a sergeant, detective or deputy with the sheriff's office and...
