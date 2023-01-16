Read full article on original website
Boy’s viral show tunes performance lands him Broadway trip: ‘I am in shock’
Everyone deserves the chance to fly. An 11-year-old boy has gone viral after his mom posted videos on TikTok of him singing Broadway show tunes in the car. Nathan Braxton from Orange County, California, has become a TikTok sensation — with one video gaining 146,000 views and 22,100 likes. “Let’s just call this Nathan’s audition for Matilda the Musical,” his mom, Samantha, captioned the video. Now, Delta Air Lines wanted to help the boy see his first Broadway show and is sending him and his family to New York. “I am in shock,” she tweeted. “Delta airlines is sending Nathan and the entire family to...
Group beats boy unconscious for his sneakers outside Manhattan McDonald's
A boy was beaten unconscious outside an Upper Manhattan McDonald’s by a group of people who stole his Air Jordan sneakers, police said.
RIP C.J. Harris! Every 'American Idol' Singer Who Has Died Since Competing
Jennifer Lopez favorite from 2014 C.J. Harris dies at 31.
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'
Raw, icy, and dead. That is how the city's food is described by the refugees who are residing at the Row Hotel in Manhattan. People staying in the Times Square hotel point to meatballs that are presented with frozen centers and pasta that is covered in spoonfuls of grease.
Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain
The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
Late ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Left Behind A Child: Meet His Daughter, Karsen Liotta
Ray Liotta gained limelight in Hollywood with his role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 hit movie Field of Dreams. Nine years after his success, He married actress and model Michelle Grace and the couple welcomed their daughter, Karsen, in 1998. The actor continued to thrive in his profession for decades and was on the road to making a comeback with Dangerous Waters when he passed away in May 2022.
New York City woman, 21, disappeared after getting off the subway on New Year's Eve
Adamaruis 'Yuri' Garcia, 21, of Queens, was last seen on a Queens-bound N train. She got off at Queensboro Plaza around 11.15pm and has not been heard from since.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Regina King Calls Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Her "Guiding Light" in Touching Tribute
Regina King is honoring her late son Ian Alexander Jr. One year after his passing, the Oscar winner shared a moving tribute to her only child on what would have been his 27th birthday. "January 19th is Ian's Worthday," Regina wrote on Instagram. "As we still process his physical absence,...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge Park
A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.
'The Embrace' lets viewers viscerally experience the love and legacy of MLK and Coretta Scott King
A new monument will be unveiled on Boston Common Friday. It depicts the arms of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King wrapped around each other, based on a photograph taken after the 1964 announcement that MLK had won the Nobel Peace Prize. Here & Now‘s Robin Young takes...
Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies
Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.
Ben Affleck Takes Son Samuel For Joy Ride In New $265,000 Whip Around Los Angeles
Ben Affleck seems to have gotten himself an early Christmas present — and invited his son along for a joy ride in his new whip. The Argo actor, who shares son Samuel, 10, as well as daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was seen driving around town, aka the Los Angeles streets, on Wednesday, December 21, in his new EV Ford Bronco with his youngest.The Tiffany blue vintage-inspired vehicle is a 100 percent electric vehicle that costs upwards of $265,000.SUPPORTING THE HOME TEAM! BEN AFFLECK & SON SAMUEL CHEER ON BELOVED BOSTON CELTICS AS THEY FACE...
Leslie Jones Asks White People in New York How They’re Celebrating MLK Jr. Day
Following Trevor Noah’s departure from the Daily Show in December, former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones made her debut on the Comedy Central show Tuesday night. The first of several planned guest hosts, Jones took to the city streets on Monday to ask New Yorkers how they were celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The episode, which aired on Tuesday, sought to answer the question, “Do white people know how to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day?” The effervescent Jones surveyed an array of people, and the answers varied from “going to get coffee” to “shopping,” leading to...
Bronx rapper Lil Tjay arrested in NYC with loaded gun in car: cops
Rapper Lil Tjay was busted in The Bronx on Monday after cops found loaded firearms inside the Cadillac Escalade he was riding in, according to police. The 21-year-old musician, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was in the SUV with four friends when cops pulled them over because of the vehicle’s tinted windows and a missing front license plate, cops and sources said. Four guns were confiscated by police during the traffic stop at 183rd Street and Ryer Avenue close to 4 p.m., the NYPD said. The Bronx-born rapper and the four others were taken into custody, cops said. He and...
Comedian Buddy Hackett Remembered By His Son Sandy Hackett: ‘He Was My Best Friend’
Funnyman Buddy Hackett took fatherhood seriously. The doting dad of three kids was “well-read, smart and a strict disciplinarian,” recalls his son, Sandy Hackett. “At 16, I got a speeding ticket, and Dad wouldn’t let me drive for 30 days. He said, ‘Walk, get a ride, bicycle, take the bus. I don’t care.’” Later, Buddy outfitted Sandy’s car with a new set of wheels and quipped, “If you’re going to drive that fast, you’ll need better tires.”
Boy, 16, stabbed multiple times in back at Brooklyn laundromat
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in the back at a Brooklyn laundromat on Tuesday, according to police. The teenager was attacked just after 3 p.m. at a laundromat near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park.
Gun-toting man wrestles with women in Manhattan phone-snatching spree
A man who held a woman at gunpoint for her cellphone “wrestled” with a woman on a Manhattan subway station less than an hour later, police said Wednesday as they released a photo of the suspect.
Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones
Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
