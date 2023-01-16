ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Groove with Brooklyn DJ CLASSICNEWWAVE at Brown Sugar Bounce

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday is National Disc Jockey Day, which recognizes the talented folks scratching away at the turntables to create a life-changing musical experience. Alexis Toney, a Brooklyn-based DJ who goes by DJ CLASSICNEWWAVE, hosts a series of Black music experiences and dance parties, called Brown Sugar Bounce.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support

PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

2nd legal marijuana dispensary to open in Manhattan

New York’s next dispensary, and the first owned by someone previously criminalized over marijuana, is just days from opening, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. 2nd legal marijuana dispensary to open in Manhattan. New York’s next dispensary, and the first owned by someone previously criminalized over marijuana, is just days...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Long Island teen raising money for Make-A-Wish

A Long Island teenager is once again working to give back to the organization that helped her receive a double lung transplant last May. A Long Island teenager is once again working to give back to the organization that helped her receive a double lung transplant last May. This Choral...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Grandparents scam: Tips to avoid becoming victim

An illegal operation preying on grandparents' emotions to steal their money has targeted folks across the United States. One grandma who was targeted shared her experience and how the scammers were so convincing. Grandparents scam: Tips to avoid becoming victim. An illegal operation preying on grandparents' emotions to steal their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC Restaurant Week: Rosevale Kitchen in Civilian Hotel

Rosevale Kitchen in Civilian Hotel is one of the many establishments participating in New York City's Restaurant Week. NYC Restaurant Week: Rosevale Kitchen in Civilian …. Rosevale Kitchen in Civilian Hotel is one of the many establishments participating in New York City's Restaurant Week. 2 injured in fire at Yonkers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Independent movie theater to expand in Brooklyn

Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Boy, 13, shot 2 teens by Queens school, NYPD alleges. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. 2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. Giant glowing lantern lights up Garment District. The Garment District...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Man hit with coffee, burned in Manhattan Chase bank attack: NYPD

An assailant threw coffee on a man inside a Manhattan bank, leaving the victim with burns to his face, neck, and shoulder, according to authorities. Man hit with coffee, burned in Manhattan Chase bank …. An assailant threw coffee on a man inside a Manhattan bank, leaving the victim with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Masked NJ crook carjacked man at gunpoint: authorities

Newark authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a carjacker who swiped a man’s ride at gunpoint on New Year’s Day, releasing a photo of the suspect on Thursday. Masked NJ crook carjacked man at gunpoint: authorities. Newark authorities have asked for the public’s help finding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

2 injured in fire at Yonkers apartment building

Flames shot through the roof at a four-story, multi-family apartment on Mulberry Street in Yonkers Thursday afternoon. Flames shot through the roof at a four-story, multi-family apartment on Mulberry Street in Yonkers Thursday afternoon. Famous peacocks are leaving New York City. For more than two decades, three peacocks have been...
YONKERS, NY
pix11.com

Moderna announces successful trials for RSV vaccine

Moderna announced it has an RSV vaccine that is 84% effective at preventing disease in older adults. Moderna announces successful trials for RSV vaccine. Moderna announced it has an RSV vaccine that is 84% effective at preventing disease in older adults. Learn how to support the Unify Ukraine campaign. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Congresswoman Grace Meng on extreme flooding in Queens

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has been hit with severe flooding the past couple of years, and no place has been hit harder than Queens. Tropical storm Ida at the beginning of September 2021 dropped a record amount of rainfall in New York City, more than three inches in one hour. Thirteen people died in New York City, including six people in the Flushing, Forest Hills, and Middle Village neighborhoods in Queens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Celebrating the Lunar New Year with the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company

NEWARK (PIX11) — The vibrant signs and sounds of the Lunar New Year will be on full display this weekend, as millions celebrate the year of the water rabbit. The ancient tradition, also known as the Spring Festival, begins Sunday featuring plenty of celebrations across the tri-state. PIX11’s Anthony...
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Winning $20M Mega Millions ticket sold in the Bronx

A winning $20 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Bronx grocery store, officials said. Winning $20M Mega Millions ticket sold in the Bronx. A winning $20 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Bronx grocery store, officials said. Rent The Chicken brings hens, eggs to...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

NYC smoke shop worker shot; second shop robbed: NYPD

A pair of alarming crimes unfolded overnight Tuesday into Wednesday at two Manhattan smoke shops, including the shooting of an employee at one location, police said. NYC smoke shop worker shot; second shop robbed: NYPD. A pair of alarming crimes unfolded overnight Tuesday into Wednesday at two Manhattan smoke shops,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Queens nonprofit helps with housing

Elmcor's mission is to help support people who may need a second chance in life, creating affordable housing and programs to help support them mentally and physically. Elmcor's mission is to help support people who may need a second chance in life, creating affordable housing and programs to help support them mentally and physically.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

White Plains coffee shop donates all profits to charity

Every time a coffee or other item is purchased from The Pamplemousse Project in White Plains, customers are doing more good for the community than they may know. That's because owners Lydia and Gary Kris donate 100% of their profit to charity. White Plains coffee shop donates all profits to...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
pix11.com

Inside New York City’s largest food pantry, 9 million reasons

QUEENS (PIX11) — 9 Million Reasons is New York’s largest volunteer-based food pantry, the name inspired by the 9 million people living in New York City. New York Living’s Alex Lee was at their facility in Queens to share more about their mission. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Adams to meet nation's mayors amid migrant influx

Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday will confer with other local leaders on the influx of migrants to New York City while attending the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington. Adams to meet nation’s mayors amid migrant influx. Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday will confer with other local leaders...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

