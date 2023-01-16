Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Groove with Brooklyn DJ CLASSICNEWWAVE at Brown Sugar Bounce
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday is National Disc Jockey Day, which recognizes the talented folks scratching away at the turntables to create a life-changing musical experience. Alexis Toney, a Brooklyn-based DJ who goes by DJ CLASSICNEWWAVE, hosts a series of Black music experiences and dance parties, called Brown Sugar Bounce.
pix11.com
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
pix11.com
2nd legal marijuana dispensary to open in Manhattan
New York’s next dispensary, and the first owned by someone previously criminalized over marijuana, is just days from opening, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. 2nd legal marijuana dispensary to open in Manhattan. New York’s next dispensary, and the first owned by someone previously criminalized over marijuana, is just days...
pix11.com
Long Island teen raising money for Make-A-Wish
A Long Island teenager is once again working to give back to the organization that helped her receive a double lung transplant last May. A Long Island teenager is once again working to give back to the organization that helped her receive a double lung transplant last May. This Choral...
pix11.com
Grandparents scam: Tips to avoid becoming victim
An illegal operation preying on grandparents' emotions to steal their money has targeted folks across the United States. One grandma who was targeted shared her experience and how the scammers were so convincing. Grandparents scam: Tips to avoid becoming victim. An illegal operation preying on grandparents' emotions to steal their...
pix11.com
NYC Restaurant Week: Rosevale Kitchen in Civilian Hotel
Rosevale Kitchen in Civilian Hotel is one of the many establishments participating in New York City's Restaurant Week. NYC Restaurant Week: Rosevale Kitchen in Civilian …. Rosevale Kitchen in Civilian Hotel is one of the many establishments participating in New York City's Restaurant Week. 2 injured in fire at Yonkers...
pix11.com
Independent movie theater to expand in Brooklyn
Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Boy, 13, shot 2 teens by Queens school, NYPD alleges. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly...
pix11.com
2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. 2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. Giant glowing lantern lights up Garment District. The Garment District...
pix11.com
Man hit with coffee, burned in Manhattan Chase bank attack: NYPD
An assailant threw coffee on a man inside a Manhattan bank, leaving the victim with burns to his face, neck, and shoulder, according to authorities. Man hit with coffee, burned in Manhattan Chase bank …. An assailant threw coffee on a man inside a Manhattan bank, leaving the victim with...
pix11.com
Masked NJ crook carjacked man at gunpoint: authorities
Newark authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a carjacker who swiped a man’s ride at gunpoint on New Year’s Day, releasing a photo of the suspect on Thursday. Masked NJ crook carjacked man at gunpoint: authorities. Newark authorities have asked for the public’s help finding...
pix11.com
2 injured in fire at Yonkers apartment building
Flames shot through the roof at a four-story, multi-family apartment on Mulberry Street in Yonkers Thursday afternoon. Flames shot through the roof at a four-story, multi-family apartment on Mulberry Street in Yonkers Thursday afternoon. Famous peacocks are leaving New York City. For more than two decades, three peacocks have been...
pix11.com
Moderna announces successful trials for RSV vaccine
Moderna announced it has an RSV vaccine that is 84% effective at preventing disease in older adults. Moderna announces successful trials for RSV vaccine. Moderna announced it has an RSV vaccine that is 84% effective at preventing disease in older adults. Learn how to support the Unify Ukraine campaign. The...
pix11.com
Congresswoman Grace Meng on extreme flooding in Queens
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has been hit with severe flooding the past couple of years, and no place has been hit harder than Queens. Tropical storm Ida at the beginning of September 2021 dropped a record amount of rainfall in New York City, more than three inches in one hour. Thirteen people died in New York City, including six people in the Flushing, Forest Hills, and Middle Village neighborhoods in Queens.
pix11.com
Celebrating the Lunar New Year with the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company
NEWARK (PIX11) — The vibrant signs and sounds of the Lunar New Year will be on full display this weekend, as millions celebrate the year of the water rabbit. The ancient tradition, also known as the Spring Festival, begins Sunday featuring plenty of celebrations across the tri-state. PIX11’s Anthony...
pix11.com
Winning $20M Mega Millions ticket sold in the Bronx
A winning $20 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Bronx grocery store, officials said. Winning $20M Mega Millions ticket sold in the Bronx. A winning $20 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Bronx grocery store, officials said. Rent The Chicken brings hens, eggs to...
pix11.com
NYC smoke shop worker shot; second shop robbed: NYPD
A pair of alarming crimes unfolded overnight Tuesday into Wednesday at two Manhattan smoke shops, including the shooting of an employee at one location, police said. NYC smoke shop worker shot; second shop robbed: NYPD. A pair of alarming crimes unfolded overnight Tuesday into Wednesday at two Manhattan smoke shops,...
pix11.com
Queens nonprofit helps with housing
Elmcor's mission is to help support people who may need a second chance in life, creating affordable housing and programs to help support them mentally and physically. Elmcor's mission is to help support people who may need a second chance in life, creating affordable housing and programs to help support them mentally and physically.
pix11.com
White Plains coffee shop donates all profits to charity
Every time a coffee or other item is purchased from The Pamplemousse Project in White Plains, customers are doing more good for the community than they may know. That's because owners Lydia and Gary Kris donate 100% of their profit to charity. White Plains coffee shop donates all profits to...
pix11.com
Inside New York City’s largest food pantry, 9 million reasons
QUEENS (PIX11) — 9 Million Reasons is New York’s largest volunteer-based food pantry, the name inspired by the 9 million people living in New York City. New York Living’s Alex Lee was at their facility in Queens to share more about their mission. Watch the video player for more.
pix11.com
Adams to meet nation's mayors amid migrant influx
Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday will confer with other local leaders on the influx of migrants to New York City while attending the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington. Adams to meet nation’s mayors amid migrant influx. Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday will confer with other local leaders...
Comments / 0