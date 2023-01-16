Read full article on original website
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
South Florida restaurants face worker shortages
It’s January and the crowds are back at South Florida restaurants, but not the workers. Many believe the workers who left during the Covid pandemic were not eager to return to service work.
Resident opposed to Costco project 'fearful' of traffic it will bring
Supporters and those in opposition of a mixed-use Costco project slated for South Kanner Highway are reacting to the State Administration Commission's Tuesday decision to back the project.
Delray Beach woman warns others after nearly falling for fake job offer scam
A woman in Delray Beach is warning others after she encountered a fake job offer while searching for jobs earlier this month.
hometownnewstc.com
City backs Midway Road/US. 1-area annexations
FORT PIERCE — The City Commission here voted unanimously on first reading Jan. 3 to annex some 35 acres just south of Midway Road that will be potentially open the area for multifamily housing in an area currently dominated by low- or medium-density residential housing and commercial uses. The...
Housing Prices Drop In Boca Raton, Delray Beach
Huge Decline In Selling Price For Delray Beach Homes. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — House “sold prices” dropped for both the quarter and the year in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, according to the just out Elliman Report prepared by Miller Samuel appraisers and […]
Palm Beach County School Board approves new security policy
The School District of Palm Beach County officially has a new security policy on the books. School board members on Wednesday night unanimously approved the new rules.
5 South Florida restaurants shut: 115 rodent droppings; ‘objectionable odors’ & roaches near coffee machine among issues
Live cockroaches on the hose of a coffee machine, dead roaches next to tea bags and rodent droppings on a tray with cans of beans were among the issues that prompted state inspectors to temporarily shut down five South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Custom Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Boasts over 9,200 SF of Luxury Living with The Finest Details Asking for $12 Million
13001 Brynwood Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 13001 Brynwood, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is an exquisite estate on one of the largest lots in Old Marsh has a huge backyard with a vanishing edge pool overlooks the natural beauty of wetlands preserve, transporting you into total privacy and a tropical oasis. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13001 Brynwood, please contact Jordan Lederman (Phone: 248-701-5200) & Adam Elmer (Phone: 561-789-1023) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
southdadenewsleader.com
February 7: Free UF/IFAS Extension webinar to provide updates on silent killer of St. Augustine grass
Florida’s most popular lawn is St. Augustinegrass – a favorite for producing a lush green to dense blue-green turf well-adapted to most soils and regions throughout the state. But in South Florida, a silent killer known as Lethal Viral Necrosis (LVN) is taking over St. Augustinegrass in Palm...
cw34.com
Police report says contractor dumped 5 bundles of mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the incident last week where a private contractor delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service dumped mail in a lake. The incident happened at Mirabella at Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens. The new information is contained in a...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach
A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
With demand soaring for heart transplants, Florida hospitals ramp up
With heart disease the No. 1 killer in the United States, heart transplants hit record highs in 2022. In Florida, demand has never been higher. Ten hospitals in the state perform heart transplants, each with their own criteria. As the year kicks off, more than 200 people are on the wait list, according to the Organ Procurement Transplantation Network. Some Floridians will not live long enough ...
State commission backs mixed-use Costco project on Kanner Highway
A Costco project planned along Kanner Highway in Martin County will move forward after a decision by the State Administration Commission backed the Stuart City Commission.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac to Ban Future Marijuana Dispensaries: “We Have Enough”
Tamarac “has enough marijuana dispensaries” and will not approve any new applications from businesses looking to open such stores or pharmacies within city limits, according to the city commission. At the January 11 meeting, commissioners agreed to instruct the staff to prepare the regulations banning any future dispensaries...
Teacher with gun says he was 'being watched' through phone, arrest report states
A Royal Palm Beach teacher who police said brought a loaded gun and knife onto campus Thursday said "he was being watched through his phone and was being listened to," according to an arrest report.
luxury-houses.net
Designed by Award-winning Architect Randall Stofft, This Exquisite Lakefront Estate in Boca Raton Asks for $6 Million
6030 Le Lac Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 6030 Le Lac Road, Boca Raton, Florida, designed by award-winning architect Randall Stofft, is an exquisite lakefront estate located on 2.13 acres of meticulously manicured grounds within Boca Raton’s most prestigious neighborhoods. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6030 Le Lac Road, please contact Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) & Beverly Strauss (Phone: 561-271-2012) at Luxury Partners Realty for full support and perfect service.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Jonathan Levy, an Orthopedic Surgeon and Expert in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, joins the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at West Boca Medical Center
January 19, 2023 – Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute, along with Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, is pleased to announce Jonathan Levy, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty interest in shoulder and elbow disorders, has opened his practice, the Levy Shoulder Center at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in Boca Raton. Dr. Levy is an internationally recognized thought leader in shoulder and elbow surgery and his practice is a leading tertiary referral center for complex shoulder and elbow problems. Dr. Levy specializes in shoulder and elbow replacement, rotator cuff tears, bicep tears, shoulder instability, and shoulder and elbow fractures.
Miami Proud: Father, son are rare doctor duo at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE - Rajiv Chokshi, M.D. is the director of the graduate medical education program at Broward Health Medical Center. He and his son Ruchir Chokshi, M.D. have spent a lot of time at the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. The senior Chokshi, who practices internal medicine, joined the hospital in the early 1980s. He remembers very clearly years ago when he would work weekends and his family would all stay in an apartment on the property. "Both my son and my daughter loved the cafeteria and roaming around the hospital," the senior Chokshi recalled. Ruchir Chokshi remembers how it...
cw34.com
Mayor condemns anti-Semitic display in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Mayor Keith James is condemning the anti-Semitic display that appeared on a building in downtown West Palm Beach. “I am deeply saddened by the heinous and despicable act of hate and violence against our community on Saturday night," said James. "These actions are not tolerated in West Palm Beach, a City of inclusion and diversity."
