Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Related
thereflector.com
Clark County’s COVID-19 case rate increases in latest update
Clark County’s recent case rate of COVID-19 increased for a second week, though hospitalizations dropped in the latest data. Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 19 report included 55.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, up from the 51.9 per 100,000 reported on Jan. 12. The statewide...
ODOT responds to opposition regarding local toll proposal
The pushback against tolling plans continues a day after West Linn and Oregon City leaders held a meeting to discuss concerns over how ODOT's proposed tolls at the Tualatin and Abernathy bridges might impact their communities.
WWEEK
Some City Council Offices Rebuke Mayor’s Proposal to Consolidate Bureau Power Under Chief Administrative Officer
Over the next two years, the city of Portland will radically transform its form of government. Bureaus will no longer be overseen by individual city commissioners. There will be 12 Portland City Council members instead of five. The city will be split up into four geographic voting districts, with three city commissioners elected per district. A city administrator will oversee bureau functions, while commissioners craft policy.
WWEEK
A Former Day Care Stands Empty Amid Promises of Subsidized Housing
Address: 511 SE 60th Ave. Why it’s empty: Unfunded affordable housing plans. Before the two-story brick building overlooking Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street was abandoned to vandals, it housed a day care operated by the YMCA. But the Y’s lease with the city on the building known as...
camaspostrecord.com
Former club official accused of theft
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego closes George Rogers Park pickleball courts
During an occasionally contentious meeting — which began with the raising of “Please Save Our Courts” signs and rounds of applause following pro-pickleball testimony and ended with an onlooker yelling “We’ll see you in court!” — the Lake Oswego City Council voted to convert the George Rogers Park pickleball courts to tennis while it examines the possibility for play at the Westlake Park tennis courts.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Rep. Stout removed from committees
Oregon state Rep. Brian Stout was removed from all legislative committee assignments this week, just days after a judge declined to dismiss a protective order filed by a woman who accused Stout of sexual abuse and a week after he was sworn into office. Stout, a Republican representing House District...
wilsonvillespokesman.com
City of West Linn, West Linn-Wilsonville School District have together spent more than $211K in Oppenlander battle
The city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent a combined $211,656 in legal fees amid the ongoing fight over Oppenlander Fields. According to public records from the city of West Linn, the city paid just over $76,000 in legal fees related to the district’s Oppenlander lawsuit between March and November of 2022.
Washington County quarantine in place to prevent spread of invasive insect
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a temporary emerald ash borer quarantine in Washington County in December to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect.
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
City of Portland OKs $75K lawsuit settlement with 2020 protester
The Portland City Council has agreed to pay a man $75,000 for the alleged financial, physical and emotional damages that he suffered during a recorded clash with Portland Police and a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy during a George Floyd protest in Downtown Portland on July 4, 2020.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In
“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
Are you waiting for a Portland-area In-N-Out? Don’t hold your breath
If you want to hop on a TriMet bus and get yourself a Double Double, you might have to wait awhile. While various somewhat-near-Portland locations for In-N-Out Burger have been in the works for years, exactly zero of them have materialized. Take the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway location, which was denied a...
Is there mail on MLK Day 2023? Are Portland parking meters free today?
Most governmental services are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon: Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices: Closed. Oregon and Washington state courts: Closed. Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark county offices, city of Portland...
'I had hope': Vancouver woman pays it forward to local foster kids
VANCOUVER, Wash — Chrissy Moe is a busy mom of two and a realtor for Bella West Coast Properties. It’s a life that she’s worked hard to build. “It starts with my daughters and giving them stability and a loving, kind, structured home,” she said. “And to be able to extend it into the community – I’m just so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to do that.”
Chronicle
Scammers Pretending to Be Deputies Steal $9,000 From One Victim in SW Washington
The Clark County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday renewed warnings about an ongoing phone scam after one victim sent the scammers $9,000. The callers claim to be a deputy, detective or sergeant and use employee names and real badge numbers, according to the sheriff's office. The scammers tell people there is a warrant for their arrest, which will be served unless they pay outstanding fines.
WWEEK
Employees of a St. Johns Taqueria Win $200,000 in Wage Theft Lawsuit
Three longtime employees of a St. Johns taqueria have won a $200,000 court judgment after filing suit over unpaid overtime, missed paychecks and their boss’s retaliatory behavior. In the lawsuit, filed last year, the employees alleged their boss, Verenice Mendoza, missed paychecks and threatened them when they complained. The...
Clark County officials offer reward for tips on Nakia Creek Fire suspects
The Clark County Fire Marshals are asking for public assistance in locating the people suspected of starting the Nakia Creek Fire last fall.
Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit
The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
kptv.com
Body found in Columbia River in 1998 identified 24 years later using forensic genealogy
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A body that was found in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified thanks to forensic genealogy, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Tuesday. The body of an unidentified man was found on Oct. 26, 1998 in the Columbia River near...
Comments / 0