Woodland, WA

thereflector.com

Clark County’s COVID-19 case rate increases in latest update

Clark County’s recent case rate of COVID-19 increased for a second week, though hospitalizations dropped in the latest data. Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 19 report included 55.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, up from the 51.9 per 100,000 reported on Jan. 12. The statewide...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
WWEEK

Some City Council Offices Rebuke Mayor’s Proposal to Consolidate Bureau Power Under Chief Administrative Officer

Over the next two years, the city of Portland will radically transform its form of government. Bureaus will no longer be overseen by individual city commissioners. There will be 12 Portland City Council members instead of five. The city will be split up into four geographic voting districts, with three city commissioners elected per district. A city administrator will oversee bureau functions, while commissioners craft policy.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Former Day Care Stands Empty Amid Promises of Subsidized Housing

Address: 511 SE 60th Ave. Why it’s empty: Unfunded affordable housing plans. Before the two-story brick building overlooking Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street was abandoned to vandals, it housed a day care operated by the YMCA. But the Y’s lease with the city on the building known as...
PORTLAND, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Former club official accused of theft

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
CAMAS, WA
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego closes George Rogers Park pickleball courts

During an occasionally contentious meeting — which began with the raising of “Please Save Our Courts” signs and rounds of applause following pro-pickleball testimony and ended with an onlooker yelling “We’ll see you in court!” — the Lake Oswego City Council voted to convert the George Rogers Park pickleball courts to tennis while it examines the possibility for play at the Westlake Park tennis courts.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Rep. Stout removed from committees

Oregon state Rep. Brian Stout was removed from all legislative committee assignments this week, just days after a judge declined to dismiss a protective order filed by a woman who accused Stout of sexual abuse and a week after he was sworn into office. Stout, a Republican representing House District...
OREGON STATE
wilsonvillespokesman.com

City of West Linn, West Linn-Wilsonville School District have together spent more than $211K in Oppenlander battle

The city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent a combined $211,656 in legal fees amid the ongoing fight over Oppenlander Fields. According to public records from the city of West Linn, the city paid just over $76,000 in legal fees related to the district’s Oppenlander lawsuit between March and November of 2022.
WEST LINN, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In

“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
OREGON STATE
KGW

'I had hope': Vancouver woman pays it forward to local foster kids

VANCOUVER, Wash — Chrissy Moe is a busy mom of two and a realtor for Bella West Coast Properties. It’s a life that she’s worked hard to build. “It starts with my daughters and giving them stability and a loving, kind, structured home,” she said. “And to be able to extend it into the community – I’m just so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to do that.”
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Scammers Pretending to Be Deputies Steal $9,000 From One Victim in SW Washington

The Clark County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday renewed warnings about an ongoing phone scam after one victim sent the scammers $9,000. The callers claim to be a deputy, detective or sergeant and use employee names and real badge numbers, according to the sheriff's office. The scammers tell people there is a warrant for their arrest, which will be served unless they pay outstanding fines.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
WWEEK

Employees of a St. Johns Taqueria Win $200,000 in Wage Theft Lawsuit

Three longtime employees of a St. Johns taqueria have won a $200,000 court judgment after filing suit over unpaid overtime, missed paychecks and their boss’s retaliatory behavior. In the lawsuit, filed last year, the employees alleged their boss, Verenice Mendoza, missed paychecks and threatened them when they complained. The...
The Oregonian

Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit

The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
PORTLAND, OR

