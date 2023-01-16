Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Suns, minus three starters, prepare to face Pacers
The Phoenix Suns plan to put Cameron Johnson’s ramp-up to full participation on hold Saturday night, as they will rest
Hawks face Hornets, looking to extend season-best win string to six
The Atlanta Hawks will put their season-long five-game winning streak on the line Saturday when they host the struggling Charlotte
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message
With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team. But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
Video: Shannon Sharpe gets into it with several Grizzlies players
The Los Angeles Lakers raised a few eyebrows on Friday evening when they overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, 122-121. The Grizzlies had been on an 11-game winning streak coming into the contest while also claiming the highest defensive rating in the NBA. Still, the Lakers came out on top because they were the grittier and more resourceful team down the stretch.
