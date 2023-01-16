Read full article on original website
Playing at social casinos on Android devices
Social casinos allow players to enjoy online casino games for free. This makes the gaming model more acceptable and less risky for casino enthusiasts in most parts of the US. Social casinos not only offer free gaming entertainment, but are also very convenient, as players can run these games from their mobile devices.
Best NVIDIA GeForce NOW games
GeForce NOW isn’t the only cloud gaming service out there, but it is now perhaps the best showcase for the technology, with over 1,500 games, and the recently launched RTX 4080 SuperPODs that Ultimate subscribers have access to. We spent some time early on with the new features to check things out prior to the official rollout on January 19, and have so far loved everything about the upgrade.
Android 13 is here for the Sony Xperia 10 IV
Sony has begun rolling out the Android 13 update to the Xperia 10 IV, its cheapest phone of last year. The mid-range device follows the likes of the Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV, Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, and Xperia Pro-I in making the jump to the new Android version. The latter devices received the big Android update over the past couple of months.
Tetris Effect is 1 of 13 new launch titles revealed for PS VR2
The PS VR2 is set to launch in just over a month, and Sony this week has officially revealed a full list of launch titles for the upcoming VR headset. This includes 13 new games that were previously unknown to be part of the launch lineup. Tetris Effect: Connected happens to be one of those titles. So if you have enjoyed this game on PS4 and while using the original PS VR, you can continue enjoying it with the new hardware.
Black Desert drops two new classes for PC and mobile today
Black Desert as an MMO is still going strong and is even adding new classes to the game, and its latest two, the Woosa class and Maegu class, are available on both PC and mobile versions this week. Woosa and Maegu were first introduced to Black Desert as twin fighters last year. But each was exclusive to one platform. Maegu was available to mobile players while Woosa was available to PC players. Both were launched on their respective platforms in December of 2022.
Hands-on: The GeForce NOW Ultimate plan is worth the money
NVIDIA has begun the rollout of features for its new GeForce NOW Ultimate plan powered by the RTX 4080 SuperPOD, and I’ve gotten some early hands-on time with it prior to today’s public release. While an extra $19.99 a month, or $99.99 every six months seems like a lot of money (it kind of is), you are getting what you pay for.
Twitter Blue arrives on Android, costs $11 a month
Twitter Blue is now available on Android. The subscription service comes to Android devices over a month after it launched on iOS and the web. It costs the same $11 per month on Android as on iOS. Blue is available at $8 a month through the Twitter web. Twitter launched...
The Boox Tab X E-ink tablet runs Android 11
E-ink technology has progressed far since it was invented, and it’s found a comfy spot in the tablet market. There are tons of E-readers out there that share the same profile as your iPad or Galaxy Tab. Onyx just introduced its large 13-inch Boox Tab X with an E-ink display.
Instagram introduces 'Quiet Mode' & more new features
Instagram is always adding some new features to make the experience better (well, most of them do). The company just unveiled some new features that will definitely help if you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed by the platform. Instagram added a new quiet mode along with some other additions, according to Engadget.
How to redeem a code in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact is a free-to-play game, which means it relies on a few different in-game currencies, and most of these you can redeem a code to acquire. It’s also a game with a great many things to do, and a large roster of characters, as well as a pretty decent arsenal of weapons and a huge collection of materials. And almost all of it can be purchased using these in-game currencies.
HONOR coming to MWC 2023; Magic Vs & new flagships expected
The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona will kick off on February 27. HONOR is one of the companies that will participate, according to the GSM Association’s website. HONOR is expected to announce a global variant of the Magic Vs at MWC 2023, but that’s not all, its flagships are likely coming too.
Tower Of Fantasy will gets its huge 2.3 update in a couple weeks
Tower of Fantasy is set to receive a new major update in a couple of weeks pushing the game to version 2.3, adding in loads of new content for players. For those unaware Tower of Fantasy is a large open-world RPG with anime visuals that is, probably best described as a Genshin Impact clone that launched back in August of 2022.
Apple announces new HomePod for those that want an inferior smart assistant
Apple has just announced a new HomePod, which is actually rather surprising. Seeing as the original HomePod was discontinued and discounted in 2021, and was never mentioned again. But it is definitely good to see it get announced today, as many users were looking for a larger HomePod again. The...
Tecno Phantom Vision V foldable concept is… different
We’re seeing more and more foldable devices on the market these days. Well, Tecno just decided to show us one such device, even though this is just a concept. The Tecno Phantom Vision V is the company’s foldable concept device, and it’s different than any other foldable in the market.
Take a closer look at the Galaxy S23 series thanks to these promo images
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been leaking like crazy for a while now. Earlier today, detailed specs of all three models surfaced, and we covered them across two different articles. Now, even more Galaxy S23 promo images have appeared online. This time around, the images have been shared by...
ThinkPhone by Motorola wallpapers are now available to download
The Thinkphone by Motorola handset launched at CES 2023, and its wallpapers are now available to download. The wallpapers have been extracted and shared by ytechb, and there are eight of them. Wallpapers from Thinkphone by Motorola handset are now available to download. There are four minimal vector backgrounds included...
Google updates its Find my Device app with Material You redesign
Google debuted a new official design language for Android with the launch of Android 12 in 2021. Dubbed Material You, it brought a much-needed UI overhaul to the world’s most popular mobile operating system. The company has since been updating all of its first-party Android apps with the new design, taking its own sweet time for it. Find my Device is the latest Google app to get the Material You makeover.
Major Galaxy S23 Ultra leak reveals detailed official specifications
A major leak has bared it all about Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 series. We now have detailed specifications of all three models a couple of weeks before launch. The information seems to have been obtained from the company’s official marketing materials for France. Read on to find what the Korean smartphone giant will bring to the table this year with its Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
NVIDIA begins RTX 4080 SuperPOD rollout for GeForce NOW
NVIDIA is rolling out its highly anticipated RTX 4080 SuperPOD servers today for GeForce NOW. You’ll need the Ultimate membership to take advantage of these, of course. NVIDIA officially announced the Ultimate membership earlier this month, and shortly after that it began upgrading subscribers already on the RTX 3080 membership to the new Ultimate membership. But none of the features were actually active yet.
Detailed Galaxy S23 & S23+ specifications are here!
Detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ specifications have just surfaced, along with some more images. This time around, the information comes from Roland Quandt, and it has been published on WinFuture.de. Detailed Galaxy S23 & S23+ specifications have appeared. Let’s focus on the specs first, and we’ll talk a bit...
