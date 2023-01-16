Black Desert as an MMO is still going strong and is even adding new classes to the game, and its latest two, the Woosa class and Maegu class, are available on both PC and mobile versions this week. Woosa and Maegu were first introduced to Black Desert as twin fighters last year. But each was exclusive to one platform. Maegu was available to mobile players while Woosa was available to PC players. Both were launched on their respective platforms in December of 2022.

