Sony just announced an all-new full-frame lens, the FE 20-70mm F4 G, which combines an ultra-wide focal length with a standard zoom. I was lucky enough to have this lens for a couple of weeks before the announcement, and I’ll be honest, I really wasn't super excited about it. While the added 4mm on the wide side of the lens would be nice to have, I didn't really think it was going to be enough to be worth giving up the f/2.8 of something like the Sony FE 24-70mm GM lens. And while this still may hold true in some situations, I did find myself reaching for this lens more often than I thought I would.

1 DAY AGO