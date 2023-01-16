Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Annual OneLife LA celebration to be held Saturday in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The ninth annual OneLife L.A. will be held Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, billed by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles as a celebration of the beauty and dignity of every human life from conception to natural death. The theme is "Our Mission is Love" and...
spectrumnews1.com
Banana pudding business gives back during Long Beach Black Restaurant Week
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Long Beach Black Restaurant Week is back to support local Black businesses. There will be pop-up events and special deals running Jan. 22 to 29. Filthy Rich Banana Pudding will not only be serving their sweet treat, but proceeds will fund social justice work. Owner...
spectrumnews1.com
Mayor Bass addresses LA’s homelessness crisis at national mayor’s conference
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mayor Karen Bass focused on her efforts to address Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis in a speech at the United States Conference of Mayors Thursday in Washington D.C. Bass, who is in the nation’s capital for the conference this week, gave the mayors in attendance...
spectrumnews1.com
New year, same old problems at LA City Hall
The more things change, the more they stay the same — at least at Los Angeles City Hall, where the City Council voted to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for Mayor Karen Bass to use at her discretion. It was a show of support for...
spectrumnews1.com
City of Long Beach awards $6M to develop affordable housing
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — The city of Long Beach announced Friday it has awarded $6.1 million in loans overseen by its nonprofit Long Beach Community Investment Company for two firms to purchase and develop affordable rental housing for those experiencing or at risk of becoming homeless. "This funding...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council approves $50M, emergency fund for mayor’s homelessness initiative
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a show of support for Mayor Karen Bass’ efforts to address Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis, the City Council voted Wednesday to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for the mayor to use at her discretion. The funding, which passed...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council adopts permanent tenant protections as end of COVID emergency nears
LOS ANGELES — The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. What You Need To Know. The council voted...
spectrumnews1.com
Half-dozen SoCal Regal Cinemas set to close due to chain’s bankruptcy
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — More than three dozen Regal movie theaters, including a total of three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will be closing as the chain’s parent company winds its way through bankruptcy. According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld plans to shutter 39 theaters...
spectrumnews1.com
Flowers placed on Hollywood Walk of Fame following death of David Crosby
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Crosby, Stills & Nash Friday, one day after the death of iconic rocker and rebel David Crosby was announced. Crosby, who came of age musically in Los Angeles' 1960s folk music scene and went...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council set to consider permanent tenant protections
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council is set to consider a slate of tenant protections Friday ahead of the expiration of the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 at the end of the month. The council is under pressure to implement protections after voting to end the...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council moves to establish fine for illegally parking in bus lanes
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to proceed with establishing a fine for illegal parking in bus lanes. The Council instructed the city attorney to prepare an ordinance amending the city code that would also authorize towing for unlawful parking in bus lanes. The city plans to use automated cameras to enforce parking violations.
spectrumnews1.com
Want to try the burger from the 'The Menu'? You can at Irv's Burgers
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — West Hollywood cult favorite Irv’s Burgers struck up a partnership with Searchlight Pictures to serve the burger made famous in the hit movie “The Menu,” starring Ralph Fiennes. “The Menu” burger will be offered to customers at Irv’s through the rest of...
spectrumnews1.com
Trial set to begin in dispute over LOL Surprise dolls
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Rapper Clifford "T.I." Harris and his wife, singer-songwriter Tameka “Tiny” Harris will square off Wednesday against toy giant MGA Entertainment Inc. in a federal courtroom in Santa Ana in a dispute over the inspiration for the popular OMG LOL Surprise dolls. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Documentary firm settles access dispute over Bryant crashvideo
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A documentary production company and attorneys for Los Angeles County have settled the firm’s legal efforts to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, it was announced Wednesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Los Angeles for sale listings, home prices drop in December
LOS ANGELES — Home prices in the Los Angeles metro in December dropped about 5% and listings nearly 40% year-over-year as higher mortgage rates affected demand, RE/MAX reported. According to RE/MAX data released Wednesday, the median sales price in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, including Orange County, in Dec....
spectrumnews1.com
LA County COVID-related hospitalizations tumble; 1,400 new cases reported
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals tumbled below the 1,000 mark Wednesday, while more than 1,400 new infections were reported. According to state figures, there were 958 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, down sharply from 1,024 that were...
spectrumnews1.com
José Huizar pleads guilty to racketeering, tax evasion
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar pleaded guilty Friday to two federal charges stemming from a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.8 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project.
spectrumnews1.com
Family of public defender claims his death was ‘brutal crime,’ not accident
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — An attorney for the family of an Orange County deputy public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his first wedding anniversary released a statement Tuesday calling into question whether the lawyer was the victim of a “brutal crime” or an accident.
spectrumnews1.com
Banc of California Stadium gets name change
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Banc of California Stadium is changing it's name to BMO Stadium. Los Angeles FC announced the new naming rights deal Thursday for the five-year-old arena, which was built by the expansion Major League Soccer Club. The stadium also is the home of the NWSL's Angel City FC.
spectrumnews1.com
Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
