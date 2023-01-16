ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Annual OneLife LA celebration to be held Saturday in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The ninth annual OneLife L.A. will be held Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, billed by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles as a celebration of the beauty and dignity of every human life from conception to natural death. The theme is "Our Mission is Love" and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

New year, same old problems at LA City Hall

The more things change, the more they stay the same — at least at Los Angeles City Hall, where the City Council voted to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for Mayor Karen Bass to use at her discretion. It was a show of support for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

City of Long Beach awards $6M to develop affordable housing

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — The city of Long Beach announced Friday it has awarded $6.1 million in loans overseen by its nonprofit Long Beach Community Investment Company for two firms to purchase and develop affordable rental housing for those experiencing or at risk of becoming homeless. "This funding...
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council approves $50M, emergency fund for mayor’s homelessness initiative

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a show of support for Mayor Karen Bass’ efforts to address Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis, the City Council voted Wednesday to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for the mayor to use at her discretion. The funding, which passed...
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council set to consider permanent tenant protections

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council is set to consider a slate of tenant protections Friday ahead of the expiration of the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 at the end of the month. The council is under pressure to implement protections after voting to end the...
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council moves to establish fine for illegally parking in bus lanes

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to proceed with establishing a fine for illegal parking in bus lanes. The Council instructed the city attorney to prepare an ordinance amending the city code that would also authorize towing for unlawful parking in bus lanes. The city plans to use automated cameras to enforce parking violations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Trial set to begin in dispute over LOL Surprise dolls

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Rapper Clifford "T.I." Harris and his wife, singer-songwriter Tameka “Tiny” Harris will square off Wednesday against toy giant MGA Entertainment Inc. in a federal courtroom in Santa Ana in a dispute over the inspiration for the popular OMG LOL Surprise dolls. The...
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Documentary firm settles access dispute over Bryant crashvideo

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A documentary production company and attorneys for Los Angeles County have settled the firm’s legal efforts to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, it was announced Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Los Angeles for sale listings, home prices drop in December

LOS ANGELES — Home prices in the Los Angeles metro in December dropped about 5% and listings nearly 40% year-over-year as higher mortgage rates affected demand, RE/MAX reported. According to RE/MAX data released Wednesday, the median sales price in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, including Orange County, in Dec....
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

José Huizar pleads guilty to racketeering, tax evasion

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar pleaded guilty Friday to two federal charges stemming from a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.8 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project.
spectrumnews1.com

Banc of California Stadium gets name change

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Banc of California Stadium is changing it's name to BMO Stadium. Los Angeles FC announced the new naming rights deal Thursday for the five-year-old arena, which was built by the expansion Major League Soccer Club. The stadium also is the home of the NWSL's Angel City FC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
CALIFORNIA STATE

