Dinosaur fans in San Diego have two exhibitions to choose from this weekend where they can interact with dozens of life-size animatronic dinosaurs. This weekend only, “Jurassic Quest” returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds, while “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” continues its extended run at the Mission Valley mall. Here’s a look at both exhibits and how they’re unique.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO