edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Jan 21-27
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Beer Week, Hot Sauce Day and more. We’ve had a few chilly moments this past week, but generally, January days in Orlando are perfect to spend a few hours in your backyard vegetable garden – or to dig in and start one. Sure, you need to watch your more tropical plants for frost but check out the Winter issue of Edible Orlando for advice on planting Chinese pink celery, celtice (like celery and lettuce together), and snow peas (like the ones up top) that you might just snack on crisp and raw.
Andy’s Frozen Custard to Open Orlando Location
“Orlando is currently a franchise market and we’re excited that we have some good franchisees on board.”
Join us for Family Fest at Dezerland Action Park January 28th!
ORLANDO, Fla. — Join 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, McDonald’s, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store on Saturday, January 28th for Family Fest!. The fun begins at noon at Dezerland Action Park! There’s something for the whole family, from kids characters, the diaper...
foodgressing.com
Jollibee Orlando featuring First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in the U.S.
Jollibee celebrated the grand opening of its first location in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The highly anticipated opening day attracted thousands of excited customers who wanted to be among the city’s first to get their hands on Jollibee’s mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken, Chicken Sandwiches, and Peach Mango Pie dessert.
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets
Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Jollibee opens first Orlando location
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida foodies now have a brand-new option. California-based Jollibee opened its first Orlando location Wednesday at 11891 East Colonial Drive. The popular chain serves up its signature fried chicken, regular and spicy chicken sandwiches, peach mango pie and more. Customers can pick up their orders...
bungalower
Mayor Dyer’s Neighborhood and Community Summit returns for its 18th year
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will host his 18th annual Neighborhood and Community Summit on Saturday, March 25 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando. The summit assembles some of the best neighborhood, arts and cultural, community, and faith-based leaders and volunteers in Orlando, to share information and ideas on how to make the City Beautiful a better place to live, work, and play.
WESH
Disney's Splash Mountain ride closing after this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Splash Mountain closes on Monday at Walt Disney World to make room for a new water attraction sparking excitement among fans. Splash Mountain will close beginning Jan. 23 while work is underway for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to come to Disney in 2024. The...
luxury-houses.net
Jaw Dropping Professionally Designed Masterpiece with The Finest Materials and Finishes in Orlando, Florida is Listing for $7.5 Million
9275 Point Cypress Drive Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9275 Point Cypress Drive, Orlando, Florida is a luxury property features dual lake frontage between Lake Tibet & Lake Sheen within the guard gated community of Cypress Point in a supremely convenient Butler Chain location. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9275 Point Cypress Drive, please contact Bo Julian (Phone: 407-694-5843) at Julian Properties Inc for full support and perfect service.
WDW News Today
Reservations Open for Passholder-Exclusive Mardi Gras 2023 Parade Float Rides at Universal Orlando Resort
Reservations are now open for Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders to ride a Mardi Gras 2023 parade float. Passholders can reserve a spot for themselves and up to four more Passholders to ride a float on select nights from February 4 to April 16. Passholders are limited to one reservation date only. They must sign up by noon the day before the selected date. Age and height restrictions apply due to the nature of riding the parade float.
click orlando
Win a $25 gift card to Jollibee
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is giving 10 lucky Insiders a $25 gift card to Jollibee. The restaurant opened its newest location in Orlando on Jan. 18, located at 11891 East Colonial Drive. Jollibee is known for its Chickenjoy signature fried chicken and Jolly Spaghetti (Yes, it sells spaghetti)....
Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues
One is worth the journey, and the other ... isn’t
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience Price Raised $20, Tickets Now Available
Universal Orlando Resort has announced new pricing for their 2023 Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. Through this experience, guests can ride on a Mardi Gras parade float plus enjoy a 3-course meal from one of four participating Universal Orlando Resort restaurants. In previous years, the experience just included the float ride.
Invicta Now Open at Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach announces the addition of premium watch retailer Invicta Stores to its extensive line-up. The retailer is now open near Under Armour at the outlet shopping destination, complementing more than 75 popular brands, including Vera Bradley, H&M and Adidas.
WDW News Today
Concert Lineup Announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort
The concert lineup has been announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort! Check out the full list of performers coming to the Music Plaza Stage at Universal Studios Florida:. February 4 – Patti LaBelle. February 10 – JVKE. February 11 – Goo Goo Dolls. February...
bungalower
New Park Avenue Tavern to open in Winter Park by end of the month
New York-based In Good Company Hospitality has announced the pending opening of its new Winter Park-based restaurant, Park Avenue Tavern, at 558 W. New England Avenue [GMap] in the former home of Dexter’s in Hannibal Square. The new Park Avenue Tavern will feature a menu of New American-style dishes...
aroundosceola.com
Poinciana News — New Farmer’s Market and lots to do at the Library
Here is something fresh to look forward to. The new Southport Farmer’s Market, presented by Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures, will open on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at 2001 E. Southport Road. This Farmer’s Market places emphasis on the offerings of regional growers with a focus on produce that is sustainable. The Farmer’s Market is also an opportunity to explore resources pertaining to alternative food supply chain opportunities.
Inside the Magic
Universal Studios Icon Finally Replaced, Debuts New Look
As many Guests may have noticed by now, there is a lot missing from the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Resort has been busy making announcements, revealing new projects, and closing attractions. One of the most noticeable missing elements of the Universal Orlando Resort experience starts just before...
