Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Beer Week, Hot Sauce Day and more. We’ve had a few chilly moments this past week, but generally, January days in Orlando are perfect to spend a few hours in your backyard vegetable garden – or to dig in and start one. Sure, you need to watch your more tropical plants for frost but check out the Winter issue of Edible Orlando for advice on planting Chinese pink celery, celtice (like celery and lettuce together), and snow peas (like the ones up top) that you might just snack on crisp and raw.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO