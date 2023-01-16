ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Huggins Names DerMarr Johnson as Assistant Head Coach

By Christopher Hall
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkOdW_0kGizNpl00

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins names former player assistant head coach

On Monday, West Virginia University men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins named DerMarr Johnson as the new assistant head coach. Johnson replaces longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison, who was released of his duties last Thursday.

“Obviously, DerMarr is a guy who I know very well,” Huggins said in a release by the University. “He has a great amount of experience from being the national player of the year in high school, to the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, to the NBA and to a 16-year professional basketball career.

Johnson comes to West Virginia from the University of Cincinnati, where he has served as director of player development for the men’s basketball program since May 2021. In that role, he oversaw individual development plans for the Bearcats and coordinated details related to connecting with former players.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to work with my coach, and I’m looking forward to getting to know and working with the players and staff,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait to get started to help this basketball program.”

The Washington DC native played one season (1999-2000) at Cincinnati for Huggins, averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds and was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year, while playing on a team that featured national player of the year Kenyon Martin, All-American Pete Mickeal, Steve Logan and Kenny Satterfield. Cincinnati was ranked No. 1 in the country for 12 weeks while posting a 29-4 record and claiming the Conference USA regular-season title.

In the 2000 NBA Draft, Johnson was selected as the sixth pick of the Atlanta Hawks. He played for the next seven seasons for four NBA teams, overcoming an automobile accident where he fractured four vertebrae in his neck following his second year in the league. Johnson played for the Hawks from 2000-03, New York Knicks from 2003-04, Denver Nuggets from 2004-07 and San Antonio Spurs from 2007-08. For his NBA career, he played in 344 games, starting 136 of them.

Following his NBA career, he continued to play professionally until 2016, competing in China, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Colombia, Lebanon, the Philippines, Argentina, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Once his professional career ended, he joined the Cincinnati staff in 2017 as a student assistant coach, completing his undergraduate degree in 2019.

Johnson was a consensus McDonald’s, Parade Magazine and USA Today high school All-American as well as Parade’s National High School Player of the Year in 1999 at Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield, Maine.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
prosportsextra.com

Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach

The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.  That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
ATHENS, GA
msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
New York Post

Ex-Knicks star Jeremy Lin reveals secret marriage: ‘Highlight of my life’

Jeremy Lin was elated to reveal a “major change” in his life. The former Knicks star — who rose to fame in the 2012 season when he led the Knicks to 10 wins in 13 games – revealed in a Facebook post Wednesday that he tied the knot with his longtime partner “a couple years ago,” adding the intimate ceremony was the “highlight” of his life. Lin, who included a wedding picture in his post, did not disclose his wife’s name. The 34-year-old Taiwanese-American pro’s post was written in both English and Chinese. “The funny thing about becoming famous overnight is no one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Job He Wants

Stephen A. Smith already has a job that many people dream of. But on Wednesday night, the ESPN figurehead revealed his true dream job. During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity to promote his new memoir, Smith revealed that he one day hopes to host a late-night TV show. He specifically said ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through

Jaden Rashada has finally taken action regarding his future with the University of Florida. Rashada has officially filed for his release from a National Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators last month. The 5-star quarterback recruit initially committed to Miami over the summer, but he decommitted from them and later pledged his commitment... The post Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
861
Followers
921
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy