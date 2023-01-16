Read full article on original website
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
msn.com
Easy Ground Beef Pasta Bake Recipe
This Easy Ground Beef Pasta Bake Recipe lets you make weeknight dinner in a hurry! Start with hamburger, pasta, sauce and cheese for a delicious casserole. This Ground Beef Pasta Bake is quick to make, and I think the whole family prefers it over a classic Spaghetti!. You are welcome...
thecountrycook.net
Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole
This Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is always a hit. It's a family favorite comfort meal, and a simple one dish recipe that can't be beat!. Are you in the mood for something hearty and delicious? Look no further because this Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is just what you need! Filled with beef, cheese, rice and other tasty toppings, it's a one-dish meal that is easy to make and everyone loves! This casserole has all the yumminess of a restaurant-quality dish with minimal effort from your kitchen!
lambertslately.com
Instant Pot Cheesy Chicken and Rice (+ Video)
This Instant Pot Cheesy Chicken and Rice uses ingredients like cream of chicken soup and cheese to make a simple, crowd-pleasing weeknight dinner that even kids love!. I whipped up this Instant Pot Cheesy Chicken & Rice and everybody in our family,kids included, gobbled it up! It's a one-pot meal that is perfect for busy weeknights. We loved it, so I thought I'd share the recipe with you guys today.
eattravellife.com
Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone
I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
12tomatoes.com
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
Recipe: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque
Pictured: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque |Photo byV. Sheree Williams. Servings: 2 / Prep Time: 40 minutes / Cook Time: 10-12 minutes. 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Spice N’ Herbs Seasoning, divided.
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Beef Stew
Place meat in slow cooker. Mix flour, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl. Pour over meat, and stir until meat is coated. Add beef broth, carrots, potatoes, onion, celery, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, garlic, and bay leave; stir to combine. Cover, and cook until beef is tender enough to...
skinnytaste.com
Skillet French Onion Chicken
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. If you love caramelized onions and melted cheese, you will love this Skillet French Onion Chicken, a great way to jazz up chicken breasts!. Skillet French Onion Chicken. I’m more of a dark-meat girl, so my chicken breast recipes really...
Lentil Rice Soup
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lentil Rice Soup.
Epicurious
Gingery Chicken Noodle Soup
Inspired by my favorite instant noodles, Maggi masala noodles, this chicken noodle soup gets a heavy hand of aromatic curry powder and ginger for depth. The spice blend, along with a few alliums, provide tons of flavor while keeping things speedy, especially if you’re working with a prepared stock. Skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs also provide maximum opportunity for extracting flavor into the broth, while lime juice adds just enough brightness to offset the deep savoriness of the curry powder. To keep things one-pot-easy, I use wheat noodles that only need a few minutes to cook through. You’ll be surprised just how fast this comes together.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
WGNtv.com
Dean shares recipe for Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares easy and delicious recipe for Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps. See past recipes from Dean on his cooking page. Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets
Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.
Homemade Sweet Chili Sauce: Ready in 3 min!
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Homemade Sweet Chili Sauce.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup
Optional: Crumbled tortilla chips, chopped avocado, jalapeno peppers and lime wedges. In a large skillet, brown chicken in oil. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 6-8 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Transfer mixture to a 3-qt. slow cooker. Add the next 10 ingredients. Cover and cook on...
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
Jalapeno poppers with salmon and cream cheese: Try the recipe
This salmon jalapeño poppers recipe from Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood is an easy-to-make appetizer that can be served during game day or a weekend gathering with friends.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
FOX Recipe Box: Hearty beef vegetable soup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This is the perfect time of year to have a pot of hot soup on the stove. Country chef Lee Ann Miller shared her recipe for hearty beef vegetable soup. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.
