ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Panthers request permission to interview Saints co-DC Kris Richard

By Ross Jackson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25s7MA_0kGiyvRK00

So it begins. While a potential offensive coordinator shift is a popular focus for New Orleans Saints fans right now, the team may be forced to undergo a change at defensive coordinator as well. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers requested permission to interview Saints co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard.

Richard has been in New Orleans since the 2021 season when he was brought in to Sean Payton’s staff, replacing former secondary coach Aaron Glenn as he left for the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator job. Richard was then promoted to co-defensive coordinator ahead of this season as Dennis Allen moved into the head coach position.

His cohort Ryan Nielsen is getting a look this offseason too. The news of the Panthers’ request to interview Richard comes hot on the heals of Nielsen being requested by the Atlanta Falcons. Meaning New Orleans could be in line to lose not one, but two defensive coordinators this offseason.

General manager Mickey Loomis made it clear in his end-of-year press conference on Friday that the organization would not stand in the way of their staff getting advancement opportunities elsewhere. That has been typical of New Orleans in the past with examples like the aforementioned Glenn, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, and Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot to name a few.

Per a high-ranking NFL executive, the option for franchises to block these interviews cannot be exercised when a candidate with a “co” title is being offered an opportunity to take on sole ownership of the same role. So even if New Orleans was to try to stand in the way of the advancement of one of these candidates, their options are limited. Short of promoting one of their co-coordinators, which effectively would mean moving on from the other, there is not much the Saints can do here. Instead, an NFC South rival or two could force the team’s hand. Could Richard team up with Payton in Carolina?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Sean Payton's True Feelings On Russell Wilson Revealed

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching job. According to multiple reports, the interview lasted several hours. However, Payton left the building without signing a new deal as he has several more interviews lined up. ...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1

The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers could reunite with well-known coach from Super Bowl run?

The Carolina Panthers may be trying to recapture some prior glory with their next head coaching hire. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will interview this weekend with the Panthers for their head coach job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Schefter notes that Dorsey was previously the quarterbacks coach for Carolina. Dorsey, 41, began... The post Panthers could reunite with well-known coach from Super Bowl run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Comeback

Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team

For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the potential futures of star quarterback Tom Brady and prominent former head coach Sean Payton as both are potentially interested in new teams with some reports even predicting that the two will team up at their next destination. And one NFL insider Read more... The post Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy