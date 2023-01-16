Could Netflix Restore The Snyderverse?
Following HBO Max's release of "Zack Snyder's Justice League” in 2021, audiences want more and have been calling for DC to "Restore the Snyderverse.” Now, with James Gunn and Peter Safran appointed the new heads of DC Studios and about to drop their vision for a new DCU (without focusing on Snyderverse actors like Henry Cavill’s Superman), Zack Snyder fans are looking to Netflix to save the Snyderverse.
In this video, “Release The Snyder Cut” author/CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell and CinemaBlend Head of Video, Hannah Saulic, discuss the new hashtag campaign, the probability of Warner Bros. allowing Netflix to answer the call and more.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:51 - Revisiting #RestoreTheSnyderverse For Important Context
05:32 - The New Campaign: #SellSnyderverseToNetflix
07:00 - What’s Warner Bros.’ Incentive?
10:03 - Brand Confusion
11:05 - The Precedent
12:00 - The Effectiveness of Hashtag Campaigns
13:30 - What Has Changed From #RestoreTheSnyderverse to Now
15:56 - What’s Next?
