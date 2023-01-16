Could Netflix Restore The Snyderverse?

Following HBO Max's release of "Zack Snyder's Justice League” in 2021, audiences want more and have been calling for DC to "Restore the Snyderverse.” Now, with James Gunn and Peter Safran appointed the new heads of DC Studios and about to drop their vision for a new DCU (without focusing on Snyderverse actors like Henry Cavill’s Superman), Zack Snyder fans are looking to Netflix to save the Snyderverse.

In this video, “Release The Snyder Cut” author/CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell and CinemaBlend Head of Video, Hannah Saulic, discuss the new hashtag campaign, the probability of Warner Bros. allowing Netflix to answer the call and more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:51 - Revisiting #RestoreTheSnyderverse For Important Context

05:32 - The New Campaign: #SellSnyderverseToNetflix

07:00 - What’s Warner Bros.’ Incentive?

10:03 - Brand Confusion

11:05 - The Precedent

12:00 - The Effectiveness of Hashtag Campaigns

13:30 - What Has Changed From #RestoreTheSnyderverse to Now

15:56 - What’s Next?