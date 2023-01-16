ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Could Netflix Restore The Snyderverse?

By Sean O&#039;Connell
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fr9c1_0kGixpBB00

Following HBO Max's release of "Zack Snyder's Justice League” in 2021, audiences want more and have been calling for DC to "Restore the Snyderverse.” Now, with James Gunn and Peter Safran appointed the new heads of DC Studios and about to drop their vision for a new DCU (without focusing on Snyderverse actors like Henry Cavill’s Superman), Zack Snyder fans are looking to Netflix to save the Snyderverse.

In this video, “Release The Snyder Cut” author/CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell and CinemaBlend Head of Video, Hannah Saulic, discuss the new hashtag campaign, the probability of Warner Bros. allowing Netflix to answer the call and more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro
00:51 - Revisiting #RestoreTheSnyderverse For Important Context
05:32 - The New Campaign: #SellSnyderverseToNetflix
07:00 - What’s Warner Bros.’ Incentive?
10:03 - Brand Confusion
11:05 - The Precedent
12:00 - The Effectiveness of Hashtag Campaigns
13:30 - What Has Changed From #RestoreTheSnyderverse to Now
15:56 - What’s Next?

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
wegotthiscovered.com

Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis

After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
The Verge

Netflix’s 2023 movie lineup is looking kind of lean

Every year, Netflix puts together a slate of new movies meant to get subscribers excited about what’s coming and convince those who aren’t yet signed up for the streamer that they need to be. While this year’s looking like it’ll be an interesting one for Netflix, a new teaser for all the platform’s upcoming features also makes it seem like the platform’s cooling off a bit in 2023. Here are some highlights:
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie

Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below. The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10. In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk. “Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?” Jamie Payne is directing the pic from...
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
BGR.com

Netflix just revealed every new movie coming to the service in 2023

We’re less than a month into 2023, but Netflix has already announced its full film slate for the year. There could be some surprise additions down the line, but for now, these are all of the movies that Netflix plans to release in 2023. There are a few highly anticipated sequels to Netflix original films on this list, such as Extraction 2 and Murder Mystery 2, as well as some long-awaited reboots in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Luther: The Fallen Sun.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?

Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier

After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa teases “great news” from DC movies, loves new bosses

Everything is changing in the DCEU, with James Gunn and Peter Safran now in charge of navigating a successful future with their own slate of DC movies. It’s a confusing time, but Jason Momoa appears to be very happy about what’s to come. Momoa plays Aquaman at the...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ under even more pressure to succeed as Netflix announces the end of one of its biggest-ever shows

In some shocking news that probably shouldn’t be shocking, considering how cancellation-happy the streamer has been of late, Netflix has announced the end of one of its most successful original TV series. After six seasons, four of which released on Netflix following its acquisition from YouTube Red, the smash-hit Karate Kid spinoff show Cobra Kai is set to conclude with its next batch of episodes.
The Independent

‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success

James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
181K+
Followers
42K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy