SCCSD announce final superintendent candidates
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Community School District has announced Dr. Rod Earleywine and Dr. Geovanny Ponce as the final two candidates for the District’s superintendent position. Earleywine currently serves as the interim superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools, a role he assumed in July of...
New exhibit showcases Leeds High School
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A new exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum showcases Leeds High School. There are marching band uniforms, school apparel, photographs, and memorabilia that provide a look back at the neighborhood high school. The new exhibit, Leeds High School 1939-1972, is now on display at...
Former Wynot Public Schools teacher pleads guilty
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A former Wynot Public Schools teacher has pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Back in 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff, a now-former teacher in Wynot, Nebraska, who was charged with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking.
Emerald ash borer in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed to be in Woodbury County after the sampling of more than 10,000 trees. The city is ready to start removing ash trees from around town in an effort to slow the infestation. City officials say there are ash trees all over town, but the greatest density of the infested trees is in older neighborhoods, especially from 9th St. going towards the north side.
Sioux Center, Dordt Univ. unveils new indoor sports complex
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Sioux Center and Dordt University cut the ribbon Friday afternoon on a new sports complex in that community. The ribbon cutting concludes over five years of planning and construction on the new 8,000-square-foot facility that will serve not just Dordt University, but the entire Sioux Center community.
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
Longtime Siouxland news anchor Dave Nixon Sr. dies at 83
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An icon of Siouxland television news has passed away. Dave Nixon, Sr. died Tuesday night in his hometown of Emmetsburg. Nixon is best known as the longtime anchor at KCAU-TV and then KTIV-TV in Sioux City. He also anchored at WHO-TV in Des Moines. Dave...
Jolly Time Popcorn keeps it in the family as company continues to grow in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thursday, January 19th is National Popcorn Day and one of the world's most recognizable popcorn brands is right here in Sioux City. We're available in about 99% of all major grocery stores in all 50 states in over 40 countries across the world. They are...
South Sioux City PD to start towing snowbound vehicles
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — South Sioux City Police Officers started tagging snowbound vehicles with 24-hour tow notices on Friday, January 20th, to allow owners enough time to get the vehicle moved. The Department plans to start towing snowbound vehicles on Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Per City Code Sec....
Emerald ash borer confirmed in Monona, Osceola and Woodbury Counties
DES MOINES, Iowa — Emerald ash borer has been discovered in Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties for the first time. Since its original detection in 2010, the invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but three of Iowa’s 99 counties. Insect samples were...
WATCH: Get a first look at the new Woodbury County Jail
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — The group overseeing the construction of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center says the new jail is on schedule to open later this year. The jail authority showed off drone footage of the construction site along with pictures that document the project at a special meeting of the authority board Friday morning. The board expects the cells to arrive from the manufacturer in the next month. They'll be installed shortly after arriving. The head of the board says the construction remaining on schedule is a testament to everybody working on the project.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Laurel, Neb. murder case
CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — Nebraska prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty against the man accused of murdering four people in August of 2022 in Laurel, Nebraska. Jason Jones, 42, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and arson in the deaths of Michele Ebeling and Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford.
When will my street get plowed?
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A big question following the snowfall is when will my street get plowed?. Sioux City Public Works says it has employees working rotating 12-hour shifts, coming in and out to make sure roads are being taken care of in the metro. Priority 1 roads include...
Hometown Farmer - Taylor Nelson named one of America's Best Young Farmers
JACKSON, Neb. — Taylor Nelson farms thousands of acres of crops in Northeast Nebraska with his family. He's a fifth-generation farmer and now an award winner. You don't have to look far to see farming history at the Nelson Farm near Jackson, Nebraska. Old newspaper clippings, featuring stories about...
January snowstorm being called a "widow maker" snow storm
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With a snowstorm blowing through Siouxland and inches of snow piling up on your property, there is going to be a lot of shoveling. But beware - the snow falling is being called "widow maker" snow. Shoveling is a risk for those with back issues,...
Siouxland Soup Kitchen to serve meals seven days a week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In order to meet growing needs in the community, the Siouxland Soup Kitchen will now serve meals seven days a week. Right now, volunteers are serving one meal a day Monday through Saturday. Starting Sunday, January 29, the kitchen will open Sundays from 3:00 -...
Police: "Don't forget to clear fire hydrants and beware of windrows"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland's big dig-out is happening now, as the metro received roughly eight inches of heavy, wet snow over a 12-hour period on Jan. 18 & 19. As you clear your sidewalks and driveways, local first responders are reminding you to also clear around fire hydrants.
FEATURED MVP: Cael Morrow
AKRON, Iowa — Cael Morrow had been a force in the 106-pound weight class for Akron-Westfield since he stepped on campus, qualifying for the Iowa State Tournament as a freshman and sophomore. Now, in a new year and new weight class, he’s still as dominant as ever as a...
