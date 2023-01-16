WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — The group overseeing the construction of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center says the new jail is on schedule to open later this year. The jail authority showed off drone footage of the construction site along with pictures that document the project at a special meeting of the authority board Friday morning. The board expects the cells to arrive from the manufacturer in the next month. They'll be installed shortly after arriving. The head of the board says the construction remaining on schedule is a testament to everybody working on the project.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO