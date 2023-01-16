Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Plane crash in Texas kills 4 members of Tennessee ChurchcreteBurnet, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Open house scheduled in February for U.S. 281 widening project
An open house has been scheduled for early February to open dialogue about a roadway project that would widen U.S. Highway 281 in northern Lampasas County. Texas Department of Transportation officials have scheduled a virtual open house with two in-person options. The virtual open house materials will be posted on the TxDOT project page by Feb. 7 at noon. Two in-person meetings also will be…
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove city council approves land swap agreement with local businessmen
The east side of the U.S. 190 bypass is a step closer to future development, after the Copperas Cove city council approving a land exchange with the United States of America and business partners James Clark and Wesley Atkinson. The approval took place at Tuesday’s council meeting, but the process...
KWTX
Killeen City Council opens public survey for feedback on possible bond proposal
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen City Council is in the process of garnering public input on a possible general obligation bond that could be in the ballot for the November general election. The city opened a survey for feedback since there wasn’t much turnout at a workshop last week meant...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Kempner residents under boil notice during water line repairs
UPDATE: As of Thursday night at about 10 p.m., KWSC officials said the concrete line was repaired and water was restored to customers. “Thank you for your patience and kind words while we worked to restore your water service,” officials said. The boil water notice has yet to be...
KWTX
Moody man involved in vehicle collision in Belton collapses and dies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 61-year-old man from Moody collapsed and died after a collision involving two vehicles in Belton. The wreck involving a white Nissan Frontier and silver Ford F-150 was reported shortly after 5 p.m. After the collision, the vehicles were moved off Main Street and into the...
fox44news.com
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
fox44news.com
China Spring HS student charged with assault of officer
China Spring, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old China Spring High School student has been arrested and is facing multiple charges – including aggravated assault of a public servant following an incident at the school in which suspected marijuana vape oils were recovered. Robert Jesus Hernandez remained in the...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
ARRESTS
The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. Felipe Castaneda Barrientos, 37, of Miles, was arrested on a charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction/ suspension. JAN. 15 Julian Vasquez…
KWTX
‘Too young to retire’: McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara plans to run for reelection
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara admitted Thursday he can’t run as fast as he used to, but apparently, that is not going to stop him from running for a another term in office next year. “I’m much too young to retire,” McNamara said. “My gosh,...
Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas
Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS needs help finding pickup involved in deadly hit-and-run
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) needs help finding a Dodge Ram that might have been involved in a deadly hit and run. DPS says a vehicle hit a pedestrian on FM 973 near Tesla Road in Southeast Travis County on December 6, 2022 between 9:45 and 11 p.m.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
GRAND JURY
Lampasas County grand jury convened last week as part of the January term, and a new panel was sworn in. Lampasas Police Department, represented by Sgt. Investigator Tim Ryan and Sgt. Investigator Garrett Bradley, brought information that resulted in the following indictments: Michael McLane Nelson on a charge of burglary of a habitation-intend to commit assault on March 9, 2022. Sarah Allison…
fox44news.com
Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
Man shot in southeast Austin; nearby hospital placed on lockdown
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a lockdown at a nearby hospital. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and was located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.
fox44news.com
Man gets 30 years in 2019 Killeen murder
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with a 2019 murder. Eric David Madden has remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest along with three others in the death of Luis Angel Santiago. He was sentenced...
Killeen ISD teacher assigned racist word search to middle schoolers
A Killeen ISD teacher assigned middle schoolers worksheets loaded with racist slurs and language the district called "extremely disturbing." Both the teacher and district have "separated" per KISD.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Sales tax rebates trend upward for Lampasas County entities
The new year has brought positive economic signs to the Lampasas area, as all entities in the county posted increased sales tax revenue in January. The first sales tax rebates of 2023 show the city of Lampasas is up 7%, Lometa is up 9%, and Kempner shot up 20% this period. Lampasas County had a 10% sales tax gain in January, The rebates this period are based on sales made in November by…
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
fox44news.com
Temple shooting incident tied to claims of speeding car
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Temple man is facing second-degree felony charges after a shot was fired in a dispute over someone driving fast in a neighborhood. Robert Wayne Tilly was taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the Saturday afternoon incident. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane at 4:50 p.m. on a report of shots being fired.
KWTX
Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
