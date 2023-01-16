ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kempner, TX

Open house scheduled in February for U.S. 281 widening project

An open house has been scheduled for early February to open dialogue about a roadway project that would widen U.S. Highway 281 in northern Lampasas County. Texas Department of Transportation officials have scheduled a virtual open house with two in-person options. The virtual open house materials will be posted on the TxDOT project page by Feb. 7 at noon. Two in-person meetings also will be…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
Kempner residents under boil notice during water line repairs

UPDATE: As of Thursday night at about 10 p.m., KWSC officials said the concrete line was repaired and water was restored to customers. “Thank you for your patience and kind words while we worked to restore your water service,” officials said. The boil water notice has yet to be...
KEMPNER, TX
Moody man involved in vehicle collision in Belton collapses and dies

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 61-year-old man from Moody collapsed and died after a collision involving two vehicles in Belton. The wreck involving a white Nissan Frontier and silver Ford F-150 was reported shortly after 5 p.m. After the collision, the vehicles were moved off Main Street and into the...
BELTON, TX
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
BELTON, TX
China Spring HS student charged with assault of officer

China Spring, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old China Spring High School student has been arrested and is facing multiple charges – including aggravated assault of a public servant following an incident at the school in which suspected marijuana vape oils were recovered. Robert Jesus Hernandez remained in the...
CHINA SPRING, TX
ARRESTS

The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. Felipe Castaneda Barrientos, 37, of Miles, was arrested on a charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction/ suspension. JAN. 15 Julian Vasquez…
LAMPASAS, TX
Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas

Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
BELTON, TX
GRAND JURY

Lampasas County grand jury convened last week as part of the January term, and a new panel was sworn in. Lampasas Police Department, represented by Sgt. Investigator Tim Ryan and Sgt. Investigator Garrett Bradley, brought information that resulted in the following indictments: Michael McLane Nelson on a charge of burglary of a habitation-intend to commit assault on March 9, 2022. Sarah Allison…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Man shot in southeast Austin; nearby hospital placed on lockdown

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a lockdown at a nearby hospital. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and was located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
Man gets 30 years in 2019 Killeen murder

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with a 2019 murder. Eric David Madden has remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest along with three others in the death of Luis Angel Santiago. He was sentenced...
KILLEEN, TX
Sales tax rebates trend upward for Lampasas County entities

The new year has brought positive economic signs to the Lampasas area, as all entities in the county posted increased sales tax revenue in January. The first sales tax rebates of 2023 show the city of Lampasas is up 7%, Lometa is up 9%, and Kempner shot up 20% this period. Lampasas County had a 10% sales tax gain in January, The rebates this period are based on sales made in November by…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
Temple shooting incident tied to claims of speeding car

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Temple man is facing second-degree felony charges after a shot was fired in a dispute over someone driving fast in a neighborhood. Robert Wayne Tilly was taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the Saturday afternoon incident. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane at 4:50 p.m. on a report of shots being fired.
TEMPLE, TX
Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
KILLEEN, TX

