The new year has brought positive economic signs to the Lampasas area, as all entities in the county posted increased sales tax revenue in January. The first sales tax rebates of 2023 show the city of Lampasas is up 7%, Lometa is up 9%, and Kempner shot up 20% this period. Lampasas County had a 10% sales tax gain in January, The rebates this period are based on sales made in November by…

LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO