Some local trails remain closed post-storms
Some local trails continue to remain closed after winter storms hit the Central Coast. Santa Maria's Los Flores Ranch Park will be closed all of January.
Extreme drought eliminated across CA as state shows continued improvement
The latest drought monitor shows continued improvement across California, but it's still "too early to tell if the wet weather is enough to end the drought."
South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors
South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
Santa Maria Elks Lodge honors top firefighters | Photos
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 held its 45th annual firefighter appreciation dinner Wednesday night.
Proposed annexation of 44 acres of land near Santa Maria
The city of Santa Maria held a meeting Tuesday on a potential annexation of 44 acres of land from Santa Barbara County.
Sewage spill causes beach closures in Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a beach closure due to an untreated sewage spill.
City of Ojai Announces New Chief of Police
OJAI, CA (January 19, 2023) The City of Ojai has selected Chief Trina Newman as its new chief of police. Chief Newman will begin her assignment on January 22, 2023, and the City will welcome her at the upcoming City Council meeting on January 24, 2023. Chief Newman will replace Chief Jose Rivera, who served as Ojai’s chief of police since January 2020. Chief Rivera has received a promotion and will now serve as an assistant sheriff of operations under the newly elected Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff.
Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Four false bomb threats involving local schools and businesses have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public
Nojoqui Falls Park is closed to the public due to unconfirmed reports of storm damage. The post Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Did the Steel Curtains Help Montecito?
Success, like beauty, lies squarely in the eye of the beholder. In the case of the six steel nets strung across Montecito creeks designed to prevent another deadly debris flow, the answer will remain decidedly undecided for the time being. “I don’t know that we know,” said county supervisor Das Williams — whose district includes Montecito — of the steel nets’ impact during last week’s torrential downpours. “But it seems like it was somewhere between successful and very successful.”
Hwy 154 reopens Wednesday evening in Santa Barbara County
Highway 154 is almost back open in Santa Barbara County. A portion of the road has been closed since Jan. 9.
Legendary rock star David Crosby dies; the longtime Santa Barbara County resident was 81
An iconic rock star who lived in Santa Barbara County has died. David Crosby passed away Thursday, as the result of a long illness. The singer-songwriter who was a part of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s: Crosby, Stills and Nash, and the Byrds. His career spanned six...
Santa Barbara men arrested in connection with shooting of 'innocent bystander'
Multiple arrests were made Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in the Santa Barbara area late last year.
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles. The post New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Police Arrest 4 Men in Fatal Shooting Near Stearns Wharf
Police arrested four Santa Barbara men Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred near Stearns Wharf in December. The Santa Barbara Police Department and Harbor Patrol responded to the wharf area at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 and found a man with a single gunshot wound, police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said.
Watch Vandenberg loudly launch first SpaceX rocket of 2023 after multiple delays
The rocket launch could be heard in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Oil sheens spotted in ocean off Central Coast. Lab tests reveal the likely source
Multiple agencies have been investigating the petroleum sheens seen off Summerland Beach since Jan. 6.
Santa Barbara County emergency office 'grateful' area was added to disaster declaration
Santa Barbara County has been added to the federal major disaster declaration previously issued for the state, which will allow individuals to seek assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures and other help. The amendment adding the county was approved Tuesday, a county spokeswoman said. San Luis Obispo County was...
Rent-Controlled Apartment Project for Middle-Income Workers Set to Go Before Santa Barbara Commission
One of Santa Barbara’s gateways soon could be home to hundreds of middle-income workers. The Housing Authority’s 63-unit apartment project at 400 W. Carrillo St. is scheduled to go before the Historic Landmarks Commission on Wednesday for a concept review. Unlike the array of apartment projects approved by...
Woman Leads CHP on Chase to Arroyo Grande
On Tuesday evening a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not slow down or stop when the Officer attempted to stop the vehicle.
