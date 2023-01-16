Read full article on original website
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Chicopee teenager arrested after police seize 4 firearms, including 2 ghost guns in Springfield
A juvenile was arrested Friday morning after officers seized four firearms, including two ghost guns.
Investigators provide update on Hadley hit-and-run that injured teenager
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged into the investigation of a hit-and-run in Hadley that occurred back in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured. Western Mass News learned during Friday’s press conference that investigators are still searching for the driver of a white cargo van who...
Efforts underway to make Hadley crosswalk safer after October hit-and-run
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in the hit-and-run of a 13-year-old boy in October has not yet been found and now, we are getting answers on what is being done to improve the crosswalk where it happened. The incident left the teen seriously injured. The vehicle fled the...
New details emerge into hit-and-run on Route 9 in Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the investigation into the hit-and-run crash in Hadley back in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured. The student at Hopkins Academy in Hadley was seriously injured when a van hit him while he was crossing a crosswalk on Route 9 in Hadley in October.
West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for your help identifying a suspect who they said is responsible for multiple thefts. The man is described as having dark hair, dark facial hair, and has been dressed in darker clothes. Police said he is likely connected to...
“I’ll be out on bail and back in Walgreens:” Repeat offender arrested in Springfield, suspect in more than 20 shopliftings
A man wanted for a 2017 shooting and more than 20 shopliftings at pharmacies in Springfield was arrested Friday morning.
Friday Night Frenzy: Week Two highlights
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News witnessed Chicopee Comp. face Pope Francis, Duggan take on Ludlow, West Springfield battle South Hadley, Central dominate Chicopee and Springfield Commerce take on Westfield Technical Academy. Check out the highlights!. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Family of deadly West Springfield shooting victim speaks out
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Springfield gas station was arraigned in court on Tuesday and now, the family of the victim is speaking out. The shooting on Monday claimed the life of Akeem Anderson and now, his mother-in-law, Sabrina Ward, is speaking...
Week Two: Putnam at Amherst, Agawam at Springfield International Charter School, Longmeadow at Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week on Friday Night frenzy, Western Mass News took in the action as Putnam took on Amherst, Agawam faced Springfield International Charter School and Longmeadow battled Holyoke. Check out the highlights in the video above!. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run appears in court
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect has now been caught following a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened in the city a couple weeks ago. Western Mass News was in the courtroom when 27-year-old Byron Salgado-Melendez of Springfield faced a judge in Holyoke District Court on Wednesday. He entered a not guilty plea and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death and a crosswalk violation.
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
Town by Town: January 20
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town! In Springfield, Red Sox winter weekend celebrations kicked off early Friday with a visit to Square One in Springfield. Staff and preschoolers celebrated “Square One Red Sox Day.” With a visit from development and partnerships manager for the Red...
Ware man arrested on gun charges
WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after reports came in of someone discharging a firearm at a 15-year-old. After an investigation, police arrested 19-year-old Darrion Bucknam. It was determined the firearm used in this incident was actually a BB gun. Bucknam is now facing several charges including...
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police reported. Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just...
Pittsfield police seek help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in Ski Area incident
The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying two suspects.
Pedestrian dead, driver flees scene in East Hartford
Police in East Hartford are investigating a crash Wednesday night that left a pedestrian dead. Detectives say the the driver fled the scene. The incident occurred around 9:30 in the area of Main and Pitkin Streets.
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, we are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the 7th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, there were major delays on the Mass Pike Wednesday for those traveling eastbound through the Ludlow area, and former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
1 person hospitalized following Deerfield hazmat incident
DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a hazardous materials incident Wednesday morning in Deerfield. Deerfield fire officials said that they were called to Pinenook Road for a report of a chemical mixture that was off-gassing. Hazmat team members were requested from South Deerfield and...
2 people shot in 2 separate shootings in Springfield Monday
Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Springfield on Monday, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Monday at 11 a.m., Springfield police responded to a report of a person shot on the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street. After arriving on the scene, responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders rushed the man to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to the official.
Extended search continues for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The expanded search for a missing Brookfield woman resumed Wednesday in Worcester County. Law enforcement told Western Mass News that they officially ended their search Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. However, earlier on Wednesday, multiple agencies could be seen around town looking for 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Investigators...
