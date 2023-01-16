Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Police: Driver more than 4x legal alcohol limit crashes into parked car
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a man crashed into a parked car Thursday morning. They say it was around 6:30 a.m. on Birk Drive. Police say the driver, 44-year-old James Arnold, was driving under the influence. They say he was taken to the hospital for medical clearance where...
14news.com
ISP: Car with body found under Gibson Co. bridge
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after they say a body in a car was found down in a deep ravine just south of Princeton. It was along Old 41, not far south of when it’s South Main Street. It’s north of the Kings Exit.
wevv.com
Hear chilling 911 audio from the scene of an active shooting at Evansville Walmart store
Chilling 911 audio from the scene of an active shooting incident at the Walmart on the west side of Evansville, Indiana, shows a closer look at the chaos that unfolded at the store on Thursday night. As we reported from the scene of the incident, which took place around 10...
14news.com
Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street. They say one car was switching lanes because somebody in front of them was breaking,...
wevv.com
Body found inside vehicle under bridge in Gibson County
There was a heavy police presence in Gibson County, Indiana on Friday after the discovery of a body, according to authorities. The Indiana State Police tells us they were just south of Princeton in the area of Old US 41 and County Road 200 S on Friday investigating the discovery of the body.
wevv.com
Car hits power pole, flips over on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro
Drivers in Owensboro, Kentucky, should avoid the area of West Parrish Avenue and Thompson Drive if possible. Our 44News crew in the area saw a flipped vehicle and a snapped power pole around 1:30 p.m. Authorities are currently at the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how...
wevv.com
Suspect dead; At least one injured after active shooter incident at Evansville Walmart
Police were called to the scene of an active shooter situation at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side Thursday night. Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officials with the Evansville Police Department said that officers responded to an active shooting at the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road. Within minutes,...
14news.com
Authorities: One person hospitalized after single vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash on Wednesday evening. Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of U.S. 60 and Kingsmill Road. The call originally came in just after 5 p.m. Officials say extrication was called. They say one person was...
wevv.com
Suspect in Evansville Walmart shooting identified as former employee
Friday morning updates on an active shooting incident at the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville, Indiana, which left the suspect dead and at least one victim injured, according to police. Tags. Indiana. Suspect in Evansville Walmart shooting identified as former employee. Police told us Friday morning that...
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
wevv.com
Police still looking for Friday morning armed robbery suspect in Evansville
Police are still searching for an armed robbery suspect after an incident that happened early Friday morning in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department tells us officers are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Circle K gas station at the corner of East Riverside Drive and South Boeke Road.
wevv.com
Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire
Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday. The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday. According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the...
wevv.com
EPD: Walmart gunman left suicide note, targeted employees who were gathering for meeting
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide updates on Thursday night's active shooting incident at the Walmart store on the city's west side. During Friday's update, officials with the Evansville Police Department disclosed more details on just how large the police response to Thursday's...
14news.com
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to a hospital. Jenny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook. Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking after being...
wevv.com
Evansville Central Dispatch: Unsung heroes of Walmart active shooter situation
Using information from 911 calls, Evansville Central Dispatch was able to give police information that led to their locating the active shooter inside the Walmart on the west side of Evansville. The calmness and professionalism of those dispatchers helped law enforcement save lives. The response to every emergency starts with...
14news.com
EPD: Suspect holds store clerk at gunpoint during armed robbery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to an armed robbery early Friday morning. They say that happened at Circle K on the corner of Riverside Drive and Boeke around 3 a.m. According to EPD, the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and got...
wevv.com
Evansville Walmart shooting suspect was previously arrested for attacking employees, affidavit says
The man who was shot and killed by police after they said he opened fire in a crowded Walmart store on the west side of Evansville, Indiana, had previously been arrested for assaulting other employees at the store back in 2022, according to an affidavit. As we reported from the...
104.1 WIKY
Man And Woman Taken Into Custody After Overnight Chase
A car with two people in it sped off about 2:15 this morning. A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop the car for running red lights — instead the chase was on. The car eventually got stuck in the mud in the river bottoms at Weinbach and...
Two vehicles stolen from Princeton dealership
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation is underway after police say two vehicles were stolen from Steve Faulkner Chevrolet in Princeton. The thefts occurred around 2:30am Thursday. “We confirm two vehicles were taken from the Faulkner’s lot,” explains Captain Bobby Wood with the Princeton Police Department. “We have recovered one of them. The other vehicle […]
104.1 WIKY
Man Killed In Oil Tanker Explosion Identified
The person killed in the oil tanker explosion in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky has been identified. He is 33 year old Brenton Elkins of Greenville. This happened on Monday morning on Highway 853. Elkins was found 100 feet from the oil tanker unresponsive with no pulse. A second person was taken...
Comments / 1