DPD seeking suspect who stole trailer with pigs inside

Denver police seeking community's assistance in locating suspect who stole trailer with pigs inside 00:24

The Denver Police Department needs help seeking out a motor theft suspect, who stole a truck and trailer that had pigs inside.

Authorities say the theft occurred on the 5900 block of North Tower Road on Saturday at approximately 8:00 p.m. and Sunday around 8:23 p.m. The suspect stole the victim's truck, identified as a white and tan 2000 F-350, along with a 2003 Exiss trailer, according to authorities.

Officers say the truck had Washington plates that says "JAMNJON," while the trailer plates read 0239US, which was valued to be worth $45,000. The trailer contained the pigs inside, according to authorities.

Denver Police Department

Anyone with any additional information on the theft or the whereabouts of the pigs is to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward.