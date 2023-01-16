ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPD seeking suspect who stole trailer with pigs inside

The Denver Police Department needs help seeking out a motor theft suspect, who stole a truck and trailer that had pigs inside.

Authorities say the theft occurred on the 5900 block of North Tower Road on Saturday at approximately 8:00 p.m. and Sunday around 8:23 p.m. The suspect stole the victim's truck, identified as a white and tan 2000 F-350, along with a 2003 Exiss trailer, according to authorities.

Officers say the truck had Washington plates that says "JAMNJON," while the trailer plates read 0239US, which was valued to be worth $45,000. The trailer contained the pigs inside, according to authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDarM_0kGivDR100
Denver Police Department

Anyone with any additional information on the theft or the whereabouts of the pigs is to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward.

