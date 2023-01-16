Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City
Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond
According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/body-found-floating-in-isle-of-wight-retention-pond/. Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond. According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office,...
Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher issues statement
For the first time, the family of a six-year-old accused of shooting his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on January 6 has issued a statement. Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher issues statement. For the first time, the family of a six-year-old accused of shooting his...
Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Newport News
According to VSP, state police were dispatched between 12:01 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. to the shooting that occurred on I-64 in the westbound lanes between J. Clyde Morris Blvd and Hapersville Rd.
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
Fire damages property in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A residential structure fire Thursday evening in the 1500 block of Columbus Avenue in Portsmouth damaged property but caused no injuries, fire officials said. Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services was dispatched to the fire around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, and when they arrived, they found...
Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
VDOT camera shows car in water off I-264 East
VDOT cameras show a car in the water off of I-264 East in Virginia Beach following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
History in the making: Portsmouth rolls the dice on first casino
Few are likely more excited about its upcoming grand opening than State Senator Louise Lucas, who hasn't played it close to the vest when she says she wants this casino to be her legacy.
Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach man reconnects with first car crush
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Joe Gaskill, who grew up in the Bow Creek section of Virginia Beach, spent countless hours with his dad, Joe Sr., restoring a beloved 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback. “It was a five-year restoration to bring it back to its original state,” Gaskill said. “We...
Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening
Two injured following two-vehicle crash in Suffolk
According to officials, the call for the crash came in around 2:39 p.m. in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Blvd., eastbound on Route 58 near the Chesapeake line.
Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday
Knife found on Portsmouth school bus, student disciplined
Manor High School Principal Dr. Timothy Johnson sent out a message to families stating that the school was made aware that a knife was found on a school bus while it was on its dismissal route.
Police search for missing man in Norfolk
According to police, 40-year-old Terhran Gorham was last seen on Dec. 16 in the Huntersville neighborhood. Gorham is described as being 5'7" and 170 pounds.
No injuries reported following house fire in Hampton
According to a Facebook post from Hampton Fire, both Hampton and Newport News Fire Departments responded to the fire just after 4 p.m. on Haley Drive.
GALLERY: Rivers Casino Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth held its first of two charity test nights on Thursday, January 19. The second test night will be on Saturday. The Grand Opening of the casino will be on Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WAVY TV will have team coverage Monday.
Deputies give update in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/deputies-give-updates-in-aonesty-selby-homicide-case/. Deputies give update in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday with the latest updates regarding...
Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport
A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/woman-caught-with-loaded-gun-at-norfolk-international-airport/. Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International …. A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17....
Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office provides timeline of events in death of Williamsburg woman
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby.
