Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has become one of Ukraine’s leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia’s invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step — generating impatience among allies. Berlin’s perceived foot-dragging, most recently on...
Death of Ukraine's interior minister leaves colleagues bereft
A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday took the life of Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky. His death has left a gaping hole in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s team. Member of Parliament Mariia Mezentseva knew many of those who died in the crash and worked closely with the minister. She chairs Ukraine’s delegation to the Council of Europe. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Mezentseva, who is in Davos, Switzerland.
Russia-Ukraine war live: both sides ‘massing significant forces’ in Zaporizhzhia
UK Ministry of Defence says heavy fighting continues but much of Ukraine war is in a state of deadlock
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
New book reveals Kushner’s “knock-down, drag-out screaming matches” with Trump over election claims
Donald Trump and Jared Kushner in the East Room of the White House, December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A new book is shedding light on the behind-the-scenes arguments that took place between former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared...
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Afghan women say they are ‘dying in slow motion’ after killing of former female MP
More than a year after taking power in Afghanistan, the Taliban continue their drive to erase women from public life. Among their latest efforts: barring women from working in national and international nongovernmental organizations. In response to that decision last month, several major international aid agencies suspended their operations. In...
Biden's comments on classified documents uproar torched: 'Remind me of every defendant I've prosecuted'
President Biden's claim 'there's no there there' regarding his documents situation sounds like something a defendant would say in a court of law, Pirro says.
Ukrainian families vent frustration at struggle to find own homes in UK
High-cost, low-quality housing market is pushing many from war-torn country to edge of homelessness
Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli fire killed a Palestinian Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after he allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli in a West Bank settler outpost, according to the Israeli military. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Tariq Maali, 42, saying only that he was shot northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the man arrived at the outpost and tried to stab an Israeli civilian. Israeli media reported he was armed with a knife and that the settler shot him. Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israel of using excessive force against the Palestinians, who have in recent years carried out a spate of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks. The military says soldiers, and in some cases civilians, face complex, life-threatening situations.
Iranian musician and podcaster concerned about safety in Canada
An Iranian Canadian musician fears he's being targeted by the Iranian government for his frank and emotional discussions on his podcast. After his father was killed and his mother was barred from leaving Iran, Ramin Seyed Emami, known by fans as King Raam, has been sharing his experiences and talking to young people in Tehran. Anita Elash reports on why the podcast has become so popular.
Calls to reform pensions anger French workers who begin strike
President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise France's retirement age by two years to 64. The government claims it's key to financing the public pension system. In response, trade unions launched a general strike that paralyzed public transport and shut many schools. The World's host Marco Werman speaks to Vincent Martigny, a professor of politics at the University of Nice.
Environmental activists struggle to protect Turkey's Byzantine-era gardens
In Istanbul, gardens once farmed by ancient Romans are slowly being taken over by the Turkish government for development. Urban farmers and activists are to fighting to protect the land that sits next to the 5th-century, Byzantine walls. But Durrie Bouscaren reports that tenuous land agreements give them few options.
Oil-rich Saudi Arabia wants a nuclear program
Powerful and influential figures from around the world are rubbing shoulders in Davos, Switzerland. And among them are officials from Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s top oil exporters. Recently, the kingdom has been pursuing another source of energy: nuclear. And as The World’s Shirin Jaafari reports, the idea comes with many complications and concerns.
Deaths in Afghanistan from wintry cold
Taliban officials said Thursday that 78 people have died in just over a week during Afghanistan's harsh winter, deepening the country's humanitarian crisis. Host Marco Werman has the story.
Brazil’s Indigenous peoples hope for change from the incoming Lula government
People around the world are looking to Brazil's new government, led by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to help save the Amazon jungle. For the Karipuna people, who live in the Amazon, ending deforestation and attacks on their land, is key to their survival. Michael Fox reports that communities are welcoming the creation of an Indigenous Peoples' Ministry.
What's behind the exodus of Cubans?
Yaniel, a 38-year old taxi driver from Havana, has tried to leave Cuba for the US three times by sea — in homemade, wooden boats. Yaniel asked that his last name not be used since it’s illegal for Cubans to try to leave the country this way. “We...
