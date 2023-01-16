Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Afghan women say they are ‘dying in slow motion’ after killing of former female MP
More than a year after taking power in Afghanistan, the Taliban continue their drive to erase women from public life. Among their latest efforts: barring women from working in national and international nongovernmental organizations. In response to that decision last month, several major international aid agencies suspended their operations. In...
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
Death of Ukraine's interior minister leaves colleagues bereft
A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday took the life of Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky. His death has left a gaping hole in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s team. Member of Parliament Mariia Mezentseva knew many of those who died in the crash and worked closely with the minister. She chairs Ukraine’s delegation to the Council of Europe. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Mezentseva, who is in Davos, Switzerland.
Calls to reform pensions anger French workers who begin strike
President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise France's retirement age by two years to 64. The government claims it's key to financing the public pension system. In response, trade unions launched a general strike that paralyzed public transport and shut many schools. The World's host Marco Werman speaks to Vincent Martigny, a professor of politics at the University of Nice.
German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has become one of Ukraine’s leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia’s invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step — generating impatience among allies. Berlin’s perceived foot-dragging, most recently on...
The West struggles for united front on military aid for Ukraine and sanctions for Russia
Defense ministers from around Europe met on Friday with officials from the US and Ukraine in attendance, to discuss aid to Ukraine. The focus was battle tanks, and the verdict on whether Ukraine will get them is still out. The wavering epitomizes the West's diplomatic struggles to quickly find a united policy toward Russia. Sanctions are another important example, some of which, Vladimir Putin has found ways to soften or dodge. The World's Carol Hills talks to former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul about the diplomatic wrangling among allies.
Iranian musician and podcaster concerned about safety in Canada
An Iranian Canadian musician fears he's being targeted by the Iranian government for his frank and emotional discussions on his podcast. After his father was killed and his mother was barred from leaving Iran, Ramin Seyed Emami, known by fans as King Raam, has been sharing his experiences and talking to young people in Tehran. Anita Elash reports on why the podcast has become so popular.
Environmental activists struggle to protect Turkey's Byzantine-era gardens
In Istanbul, gardens once farmed by ancient Romans are slowly being taken over by the Turkish government for development. Urban farmers and activists are to fighting to protect the land that sits next to the 5th-century, Byzantine walls. But Durrie Bouscaren reports that tenuous land agreements give them few options.
Deaths in Afghanistan from wintry cold
Taliban officials said Thursday that 78 people have died in just over a week during Afghanistan's harsh winter, deepening the country's humanitarian crisis. Host Marco Werman has the story.
Future uncertain for ancient copper market in Turkey
The city of Gaziantep, Turkey, sits near the country's southeastern border with Syria. In ancient times, it was called Antep — a Silk Road hub of copper manufacturing. Artists continue that legacy today at the city's copper bazaar, where they shape and press intricately etched copper kitchenware. But the survival of this ancient art is up against cheap manufactured counterparts. The World's Durrie Bouscaren reports.
Brazil’s Indigenous peoples hope for change from the incoming Lula government
People around the world are looking to Brazil's new government, led by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to help save the Amazon jungle. For the Karipuna people, who live in the Amazon, ending deforestation and attacks on their land, is key to their survival. Michael Fox reports that communities are welcoming the creation of an Indigenous Peoples' Ministry.
Vietnam’s president announces he's stepping down
Vietnam’s president, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, has submitted his resignation after a sweeping corruption crackdown. It's a rare public shuffle in a country where politics are usually controlled affairs. The World's host Marco Werman speaks with Southeast Asia specialist Zachary Abuza of the National War College about the political drama playing out in Vietnam and what is says about the direction the country is going in.
Pastor in Ghana builds a home for those orphaned by AIDS
HIV/AIDS today is treatable but in many places, the stigma continues. In Ghana, more than a quarter of a million children have been orphaned by AIDS. They are often shunned and left to the streets. Reporter Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman visits Motherly Love Orphanage, a home for orphans in Accra, started by a pastor who also dealt with discrimination when he was diagnosed with HIV.
Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli fire killed a Palestinian Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after he allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli in a West Bank settler outpost, according to the Israeli military. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Tariq Maali, 42, saying only that he was shot northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the man arrived at the outpost and tried to stab an Israeli civilian. Israeli media reported he was armed with a knife and that the settler shot him. Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israel of using excessive force against the Palestinians, who have in recent years carried out a spate of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks. The military says soldiers, and in some cases civilians, face complex, life-threatening situations.
Ukrainian families vent frustration at struggle to find own homes in UK
High-cost, low-quality housing market is pushing many from war-torn country to edge of homelessness
Russia-Ukraine war live: both sides ‘massing significant forces’ in Zaporizhzhia
UK Ministry of Defence says heavy fighting continues but much of Ukraine war is in a state of deadlock
What's behind the exodus of Cubans?
Yaniel, a 38-year old taxi driver from Havana, has tried to leave Cuba for the US three times by sea — in homemade, wooden boats. Yaniel asked that his last name not be used since it’s illegal for Cubans to try to leave the country this way. “We...
Random rules: Part I
This analysis was featured in Critical State, a weekly foreign policy newsletter from Inkstick Media. Subscribe here. In 1999, northern states within Nigeria adopted “full sharia,” or Islamic religious law, an action possibly made to deliberately delineate the country’s Muslim north from its Christian south. Every law can be open to interpretation in ruling, execution, and standards for evidence, and the sharia adopted is not different. Where there is a dispute over interpretation, there is a discourse, and while dominant traditions and legal schools largely held sway, the debate created room for alternate expressions of religious reasoning.
