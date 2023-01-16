ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson

Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cookie Plug bringing thick bakes with hip-hop flair to Lake Highlands

Cookie Plug CEO Chris Wyland said the Lake Highlands location is expected to open at the beginning of March. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) California-based Cookie Plug is looking to open a number of locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and one of those is coming to Lake Highlands. The chain, which combines “hip-hop culture” with sweets, serves up a variety of thick cookies. With plans to open up 10 North Texas locations through a recent franchise deal, one of those will be located in the Kingsley Square shopping center at 7215 Skillman St. CEO Chris Wyland said the location is expected to open at the beginning of March after experiencing permitting delays. According to a Jan. 11 press release, Cookie Plug closed 2022 with 152 planned franchise locations in its pipeline. https://cookieplug.com/
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Nautical Bowls offer quick meals in Keller

Nautical Bowls offer bowls that are gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based and soy-free; contain zero refined sugars; and are made with organic, all-natural ingredients. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Nautical Bowls, a franchise-based business founded in Minnesota, is scheduled to open Jan. 24 at 1301 Keller Parkway, Ste. 400, in Keller, according to filings...
KELLER, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside Two Buzzy New Openings in Frisco and the Shuttering of a Henderson Avenue Staple

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
FRISCO, TX
fwtx.com

Updated: 15 Best Brunch Spots in Fort Worth

With a new year dawning, we thought it would be fun to update our list of 15 must-try brunch spots in Funkytown. Resolutions be damned, we know you like to sleep in and crave both savory and sweet cuisine before your mid-morning workout or all-day TV binge. So, here is our updated list of places you can get your midmorning meal fix.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Nautical Bowls brings superfood bowls to Flower Mound

Nautical Bowls opened in Flower Mound on Jan. 14. (Courtesy Nautical Bowls) Nautical Bowls opened with a grand opening event Jan. 14. Nautical Bowls will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound. It offers organic, gluten-free and dairy-free bowls, such as the Nauti Bowl, which comes with acai, pitaya, granola, banana, cacao and peanut butter. Patrons can order from the set menu or build their own bowls. 469-464-3569.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Southlake Style

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar Strikes A Chord With Frisco

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar has been Texas’ original house of song for the past 30 years. Now it’s come to The Star in Frisco, and it’s introducing food to its menu for the first time. Opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Suite 810, this is the fifth...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas native introduces combined yoga studio, blow dry bar to Frisco with Pose Studios

Pose Studios is owned by April Kyle Snyder, a certified yoga instructor and hairstylist. (Courtesy Pose Studios) Pose Studios is a woman-owned yoga studio and blow dry bar with goals to become a self-care destination in West Frisco, the owner said. The business celebrated a soft opening at The Shops at Starwood in November for the yoga studio and expects to be fully functional with the blow dry bar by February. The blow dry bar includes a yoga studio that teaches vinyasa-style yoga classes. Restrooms feature showers for yoga students to rinse off after class before leaving or utilizing the salon services.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Green Olive Mediterranean and Euro Grocery to bring European staples to Lewisville

Green Olive Mediterranean and Euro Grocery plans to open in Lewisville by February. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Green Olive Mediterranean and Euro Grocery plans to open in Lewisville by February. It will be located at 101 E. Southwest Parkway, Ste. 114. The grocery store will provide a variety of Mediterranean and European food items. 940-901-6555.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy