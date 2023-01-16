Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson
Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
Harold Dean Smoked Goods to bring Texas-style barbecue to Flower Mound
The restaurant will be open for lunch and reopen for dinner when staff will switch to a high-end dinner setting. (Courtesy Harold Dean Smoked Goods) Harold Dean Smoked Goods is expected to open the first week of February, according to restaurant officials. The restaurant will be located at 5801 Long...
Cookie Plug bringing thick bakes with hip-hop flair to Lake Highlands
Cookie Plug CEO Chris Wyland said the Lake Highlands location is expected to open at the beginning of March. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) California-based Cookie Plug is looking to open a number of locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and one of those is coming to Lake Highlands. The chain, which combines “hip-hop culture” with sweets, serves up a variety of thick cookies. With plans to open up 10 North Texas locations through a recent franchise deal, one of those will be located in the Kingsley Square shopping center at 7215 Skillman St. CEO Chris Wyland said the location is expected to open at the beginning of March after experiencing permitting delays. According to a Jan. 11 press release, Cookie Plug closed 2022 with 152 planned franchise locations in its pipeline. https://cookieplug.com/
Nautical Bowls offer quick meals in Keller
Nautical Bowls offer bowls that are gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based and soy-free; contain zero refined sugars; and are made with organic, all-natural ingredients. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Nautical Bowls, a franchise-based business founded in Minnesota, is scheduled to open Jan. 24 at 1301 Keller Parkway, Ste. 400, in Keller, according to filings...
The Pantry Restaurant to close in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Pantry’s last day of operations will be Jan. 22, according to the restaurant’s owner. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Pantry Restaurant will permanently close its doors Jan. 23 on the square in downtown McKinney, according to the restaurant’s owners. The restaurant, located at 214 E. Louisiana St.,...
Hilton hotel underway in South McKinney
The upcoming Tru by Hilton Hotel location in South McKinney is under construction. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A Tru by Hilton hotel is under construction in South McKinney. The hotel, located on the northwest corner of Craig Drive and Bush Drive, will have 84 guest rooms, owner Bobby Singh said. The...
This Dallas restaurant serves some of the meanest, juiciest chicken in North Texas
At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.
papercitymag.com
Inside Two Buzzy New Openings in Frisco and the Shuttering of a Henderson Avenue Staple
The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
WATCH: This North Texas brunch spot is the perfect place for a Sunday morning meal
One thing about North Texas is that we take brunch seriously. One brunch spot in North Dallas has carefully crafted a menu that is straight out of a foodie's dream.
Roanoke’s Mila & Rose expands to offer more children’s apparel, accessories
Mila & Rose offers cute and comfortable “everyday, everywhere” boutique clothing at reasonable prices. (Courtesy Mila & Rose) The founders of Mila & Rose, a wholesaler of children’s apparel and accessories, are expanding their business with a $2.6 million commercial space at 620 Henrietta Creek Road, Roanoke.
fwtx.com
Updated: 15 Best Brunch Spots in Fort Worth
With a new year dawning, we thought it would be fun to update our list of 15 must-try brunch spots in Funkytown. Resolutions be damned, we know you like to sleep in and crave both savory and sweet cuisine before your mid-morning workout or all-day TV binge. So, here is our updated list of places you can get your midmorning meal fix.
Nautical Bowls brings superfood bowls to Flower Mound
Nautical Bowls opened in Flower Mound on Jan. 14. (Courtesy Nautical Bowls) Nautical Bowls opened with a grand opening event Jan. 14. Nautical Bowls will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound. It offers organic, gluten-free and dairy-free bowls, such as the Nauti Bowl, which comes with acai, pitaya, granola, banana, cacao and peanut butter. Patrons can order from the set menu or build their own bowls. 469-464-3569.
Southlake Style
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar Strikes A Chord With Frisco
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar has been Texas’ original house of song for the past 30 years. Now it’s come to The Star in Frisco, and it’s introducing food to its menu for the first time. Opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Suite 810, this is the fifth...
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
WATCH: Check out how Underdogs in Flower Mound makes its signature smash burgers
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you in the mood for a mouthwatering burger? We are taking you to the Riverwalk in Flower Mound for some tips on creating your own. Greg Retz, CEO of Riverwalk Social in the new Riverwalk Area of Flower Mound, shows us how to make the best burger you have ever eaten.
Dallas native introduces combined yoga studio, blow dry bar to Frisco with Pose Studios
Pose Studios is owned by April Kyle Snyder, a certified yoga instructor and hairstylist. (Courtesy Pose Studios) Pose Studios is a woman-owned yoga studio and blow dry bar with goals to become a self-care destination in West Frisco, the owner said. The business celebrated a soft opening at The Shops at Starwood in November for the yoga studio and expects to be fully functional with the blow dry bar by February. The blow dry bar includes a yoga studio that teaches vinyasa-style yoga classes. Restrooms feature showers for yoga students to rinse off after class before leaving or utilizing the salon services.
Green Olive Mediterranean and Euro Grocery to bring European staples to Lewisville
Green Olive Mediterranean and Euro Grocery plans to open in Lewisville by February. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Green Olive Mediterranean and Euro Grocery plans to open in Lewisville by February. It will be located at 101 E. Southwest Parkway, Ste. 114. The grocery store will provide a variety of Mediterranean and European food items. 940-901-6555.
Popular Chicago-based eatery Portillo’s grand opening set for Wednesday in North Texas
Hot dogs, beef, burgers, salads, and more, this is what you can expect at popular Chicago-based eatery Portillo's as it sets to feed North Texas diners during its grand opening and beyond.
The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0