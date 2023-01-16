Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feeling The Love – Win $1000 towards permanent hair removal
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, how would you like to give your S/O (…or yourself…) the gift of smooth skin?. Well, enter below for your chance to win $1000.00 toward permanent hair removal or skin rejuvenation at Smooth Skin Laser!. By the way, you’ll automatically receive $25...
Kochis sworn in Charlottesville’s new chief of police
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – There’s a new police chief in town. Michael Kochis was sworn in during Wednesday’s City Council meeting, making him Charlottesville’s sixth police chief since Tim Longo left in 2016. But stopping a revolving door isn’t new territory for Kochis. When he began...
Driver charged in fatal Ivy Road crash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – The driver in a crash that killed an Albemarle County man in the 2100 block of Ivy Rd. on Jan 12, 2023, has been charged with reckless driving. After further investigation, the Charlottesville Police Department was able to determine that the victim, Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, was walking his bicycle across Ivy Rd. when he was struck, not riding it as initially reported on the scene. This changes their initial status from bicyclist to pedestrian.
Albemarle Police release ID of Charlottesville man killed in Friday night 29 pedestrian crash
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police have released the identity of the person killed Friday night in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on 29 near Rio Road. Police say 53-year old Harry Steven Allen of Charlottesville was among three pedestrians crossing northbound Seminole Trail where the road separates for the grade interchange when two of them were struck.
Proposed new voting precincts introduced to City Council
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On January 17, 2023, revised boundary lines for the nine Charlottesville voting precincts were presented before City Council. The proposal included the retirement of Tonsler Recreation Center and Alumni Hall as polling places and introduced Jackson-Via Elementary and Charlottesville High School as replacements. There will be...
