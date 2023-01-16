Read full article on original website
World
Girl Guides of Canada renames its Brownies
After learning that the name "Brownies" caused harm to current and former members of color, Girl Guides of Canada launched a national effort to rename the branch for girls ages 7 and 8. This month, members voted overwhelmingly to change the name to Embers. The World's Bianca Hillier reports on the reaction to the move.
World
Iranian musician and podcaster concerned about safety in Canada
An Iranian Canadian musician fears he's being targeted by the Iranian government for his frank and emotional discussions on his podcast. After his father was killed and his mother was barred from leaving Iran, Ramin Seyed Emami, known by fans as King Raam, has been sharing his experiences and talking to young people in Tehran. Anita Elash reports on why the podcast has become so popular.
World
Environmental activists struggle to protect Turkey's Byzantine-era gardens
In Istanbul, gardens once farmed by ancient Romans are slowly being taken over by the Turkish government for development. Urban farmers and activists are to fighting to protect the land that sits next to the 5th-century, Byzantine walls. But Durrie Bouscaren reports that tenuous land agreements give them few options.
World
Brazil’s Indigenous peoples hope for change from the incoming Lula government
People around the world are looking to Brazil's new government, led by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to help save the Amazon jungle. For the Karipuna people, who live in the Amazon, ending deforestation and attacks on their land, is key to their survival. Michael Fox reports that communities are welcoming the creation of an Indigenous Peoples' Ministry.
Franki Garcia: Discovering more than I expected
My parents were born in El Salvador. I was born in New York; therefore I consider myself a native U.S. city dweller. Granted, my parents never separated me from my culture as a Salvadoran. My mom taught me the native dishes of the country; my father would teach me about its towns and villages. When my parents were able to finally travel back home after 18 years, they took the...
World
What's behind the exodus of Cubans?
Yaniel, a 38-year old taxi driver from Havana, has tried to leave Cuba for the US three times by sea — in homemade, wooden boats. Yaniel asked that his last name not be used since it’s illegal for Cubans to try to leave the country this way. “We...
World
Future uncertain for ancient copper market in Turkey
The city of Gaziantep, Turkey, sits near the country's southeastern border with Syria. In ancient times, it was called Antep — a Silk Road hub of copper manufacturing. Artists continue that legacy today at the city's copper bazaar, where they shape and press intricately etched copper kitchenware. But the survival of this ancient art is up against cheap manufactured counterparts. The World's Durrie Bouscaren reports.
World
Chinese New Year post-zero-COVID policy
China is entering the Lunar New Year this weekend. And for many people living in cities across China, this is the first New Year holiday since the start of the pandemic when they’ll be able to travel back to their hometowns. After three years of travel restrictions and long lockdowns, those emergency COVID-19 rules have been lifted. But as The World's Rebecca Kanthor tells host Carol Hills, it doesn’t mean the coronavirus is gone.
World
Oil-rich Saudi Arabia wants a nuclear program
Powerful and influential figures from around the world are rubbing shoulders in Davos, Switzerland. And among them are officials from Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s top oil exporters. Recently, the kingdom has been pursuing another source of energy: nuclear. And as The World’s Shirin Jaafari reports, the idea comes with many complications and concerns.
World
Study: Egypt croc mummification rare
A study published by the Plos One scientific journal concluded a 2019 discovery of mummified crocodiles was unique and rare. The study also said the mummified crocs were placed there by worshippers of the Egyptian god Sobek. The World's Carol Hills explains.
World
Lula empowers Brazil's Indigenous peoples with their own ministry. But environmental protection remains a key concern.
Felled trees on Karipuna territory in the Amazonian state of Rondônia. When Indigenous activists, leaders and allies gathered on Jan. 2, at Brazil’s National Indian Foundation, FUNAI, it was finally time to celebrate. This was an agency that had previously protected Indigenous rights and native land, but which,...
World
‘Art is the answer to all this’: This Brazilian artist went from fighting fires to uplifting Black portraiture
Dalton Paula’s garden is filled with trees and plants that he considers sacred. Brazilian artist Dalton Paula’s home studio door is always open, but visitors must first walk through a green corridor he planted himself. “These gardens have sacred plants,” he said. “The idea is that this is...
