Read full article on original website
Related
‘We really need this space’: a holistic retreat for black women
Wellness tourism is almost exclusively a white domain. But one lifestyle coach has made it her mission to challenge that status quo. We join her Essex retreat. I had reached the ripe old age of 42 without ever having been on a retreat. But my partner and children were going to remain at home while I, freed from my frantic routine of ferrying the kids around and thinking up healthy meals, was to spend four days trying to relax.
World
Pastor in Ghana builds a home for those orphaned by AIDS
HIV/AIDS today is treatable but in many places, the stigma continues. In Ghana, more than a quarter of a million children have been orphaned by AIDS. They are often shunned and left to the streets. Reporter Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman visits Motherly Love Orphanage, a home for orphans in Accra, started by a pastor who also dealt with discrimination when he was diagnosed with HIV.
Comments / 0