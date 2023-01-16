ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The world's richest meet in Davos, pledge funds for climate

Some of the world's most powerful people are meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week for the annual conference organized by the World Economic Forum. On the agenda is climate change, more specifically, how the world's richest people and businesses can help fund climate action. The World's Marco Werman is joined by Karl Mathiesen who is a senior climate correspondent at Politico Europe.
World

What do recent tech layoffs mean for visa holders?

More than 70,000 people are going to be cut from the largest US tech companies, with Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and now Google announcing 12,000 lost jobs. Many of those losing work are visa holders whose immigration status is contingent on their employment. The World's Carol Hills speaks to Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer at Watson Immigration Law in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
World

Future uncertain for ancient copper market in Turkey

The city of Gaziantep, Turkey, sits near the country's southeastern border with Syria. In ancient times, it was called Antep — a Silk Road hub of copper manufacturing. Artists continue that legacy today at the city's copper bazaar, where they shape and press intricately etched copper kitchenware. But the survival of this ancient art is up against cheap manufactured counterparts. The World's Durrie Bouscaren reports.
The Daily Reflector

Franki Garcia: Discovering more than I expected

My parents were born in El Salvador. I was born in New York; therefore I consider myself a native U.S. city dweller. Granted, my parents never separated me from my culture as a Salvadoran. My mom taught me the native dishes of the country; my father would teach me about its towns and villages. When my parents were able to finally travel back home after 18 years, they took the...
NEW YORK STATE
World

Iranian musician and podcaster concerned about safety in Canada

An Iranian Canadian musician fears he's being targeted by the Iranian government for his frank and emotional discussions on his podcast. After his father was killed and his mother was barred from leaving Iran, Ramin Seyed Emami, known by fans as King Raam, has been sharing his experiences and talking to young people in Tehran. Anita Elash reports on why the podcast has become so popular.
World

Brazil’s Indigenous peoples hope for change from the incoming Lula government

People around the world are looking to Brazil's new government, led by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to help save the Amazon jungle. For the Karipuna people, who live in the Amazon, ending deforestation and attacks on their land, is key to their survival. Michael Fox reports that communities are welcoming the creation of an Indigenous Peoples' Ministry.
World

What's behind the exodus of Cubans?

Yaniel, a 38-year old taxi driver from Havana, has tried to leave Cuba for the US three times by sea — in homemade, wooden boats. Yaniel asked that his last name not be used since it’s illegal for Cubans to try to leave the country this way. “We...
FLORIDA STATE
World

US and Germany negotiate sending tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine says it needs heavy tanks, such as the German-made Leopard battle tanks. Berlin says they'll send them if the US sends their Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The World's host Marco Werman spoke with retired Admiral James Stavridis about how a delivery of tanks would make a difference in the war with Russia.

