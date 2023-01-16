Read full article on original website
Charges: St. Paul woman carjacked good Samaritan who stopped at I-94 rollover
When a good Samaritan stopped to help after a stolen vehicle rolled over on a St. Paul highway, one of its occupants — Sydney Ann McKellepp — pushed him, hopped into his SUV and led police on a chase that ended with her arrest, according to charges. McKellepp,...
Alabama man and Milwaukee woman arrested at an Oak Creek Motel 6 following standoff
A 54-year-old Alabama man and his 55-year-old Milwaukee girlfriend were arrested following a standoff at an Oak Creek Motel 6, police say. The arrests ended a lengthy standoff at the motel, located at 1201 W. College Ave., where Oak Creek Police were assisted by the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.
Rape case against Bud May will be dropped, prosecutor says
In a courtroom devoid of an audience other than two local reporters, Bud May, a failed South Dakota legislature candidate was told Tuesday the state would be dropping the rape case against him because the alleged victim did not want to cooperate. The 37-year-old Kyle man — who made an...
Self-defense claim leads to release of Neptune man in Oceanport love-triangle killing
FREEHOLD - Although no one contested a Neptune man fatally shot his lover’s former boyfriend in the chest at point-bank range, a judge on Wednesday ordered the alleged gunman released from jail to await trial in the man’s murder. Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon said Michael Westbrook,...
‘Somebody straight up ruined this house:’ Apparent vandalism reported in new rental-community in SJC
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A new rental community has become the apparent target of vandals. A man set to move into the neighborhood contacted Action News Jax after discovering someone had intentionally flooded one of the homes under construction. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Michael Gunter...
Three Alabama teens arrested in connection with deadly birthday party gun battle
Three Alabama teens have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and nine others injured a week ago after a birthday celebration turned deadly. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said three juveniles were arrested in connection with the shooting. The new arrests come...
Wilkes-Barre police charge man, 27, with raping girl
WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested Francis Shay Mapp on allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl Monday. Mapp, 27, was taken into custody when he arrived at his apartment, 295 Scott St., Apt. 303, as detectives were in the process of searching the residence with a search warrant. Detectives...
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
koamnewsnow.com
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
wnmufm.org
Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI
WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?
Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
CJ Harris, ‘American Idol’ contestant and Alabama native, dies at 31
CJ Harris, a Jasper native who hit the national stage as a contestant on "American Idol" in 2014, has died, TMZ reports.
