ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
World

Future uncertain for ancient copper market in Turkey

The city of Gaziantep, Turkey, sits near the country's southeastern border with Syria. In ancient times, it was called Antep — a Silk Road hub of copper manufacturing. Artists continue that legacy today at the city's copper bazaar, where they shape and press intricately etched copper kitchenware. But the survival of this ancient art is up against cheap manufactured counterparts. The World's Durrie Bouscaren reports.
World

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia wants a nuclear program

Powerful and influential figures from around the world are rubbing shoulders in Davos, Switzerland. And among them are officials from Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s top oil exporters. Recently, the kingdom has been pursuing another source of energy: nuclear. And as The World’s Shirin Jaafari reports, the idea comes with many complications and concerns.
World

Brazil’s Indigenous peoples hope for change from the incoming Lula government

People around the world are looking to Brazil's new government, led by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to help save the Amazon jungle. For the Karipuna people, who live in the Amazon, ending deforestation and attacks on their land, is key to their survival. Michael Fox reports that communities are welcoming the creation of an Indigenous Peoples' Ministry.
World

Environmental activists struggle to protect Turkey's Byzantine-era gardens

In Istanbul, gardens once farmed by ancient Romans are slowly being taken over by the Turkish government for development. Urban farmers and activists are to fighting to protect the land that sits next to the 5th-century, Byzantine walls. But Durrie Bouscaren reports that tenuous land agreements give them few options.
World

The world's richest meet in Davos, pledge funds for climate

Some of the world's most powerful people are meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week for the annual conference organized by the World Economic Forum. On the agenda is climate change, more specifically, how the world's richest people and businesses can help fund climate action. The World's Marco Werman is joined by Karl Mathiesen who is a senior climate correspondent at Politico Europe.
The Guardian

‘We really need this space’: a holistic retreat for black women

Wellness tourism is almost exclusively a white domain. But one lifestyle coach has made it her mission to challenge that status quo. We join her Essex retreat. I had reached the ripe old age of 42 without ever having been on a retreat. But my partner and children were going to remain at home while I, freed from my frantic routine of ferrying the kids around and thinking up healthy meals, was to spend four days trying to relax.
World

Girl Guides of Canada renames its Brownies

After learning that the name "Brownies" caused harm to current and former members of color, Girl Guides of Canada launched a national effort to rename the branch for girls ages 7 and 8. This month, members voted overwhelmingly to change the name to Embers. The World's Bianca Hillier reports on the reaction to the move.
World

Study: Egypt croc mummification rare

A study published by the Plos One scientific journal concluded a 2019 discovery of mummified crocodiles was unique and rare. The study also said the mummified crocs were placed there by worshippers of the Egyptian god Sobek. The World's Carol Hills explains.
World

Random rules: Part I

This analysis was featured in Critical State, a weekly foreign policy newsletter from Inkstick Media. Subscribe here. In 1999, northern states within Nigeria adopted “full sharia,” or Islamic religious law, an action possibly made to deliberately delineate the country’s Muslim north from its Christian south. Every law can be open to interpretation in ruling, execution, and standards for evidence, and the sharia adopted is not different. Where there is a dispute over interpretation, there is a discourse, and while dominant traditions and legal schools largely held sway, the debate created room for alternate expressions of religious reasoning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy