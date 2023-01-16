Read full article on original website
FibroGen Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose by a staggering 31.89% in 21 sessions from $14.5 at 2022-12-15, to $19.13 at 14:44 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Biolase And Clean Diesel Technologies On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Biolase, Gyrodyne, and Cadiz. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Biolase (BIOL) 0.51 14.61% 2023-01-17...
Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Wayfair And InterCloud Systems On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Wayfair, SVB Financial Group, and Coinbase. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Wayfair (W) 46.87...
The Couple That Stole $3.6 Billion worth of Bitcoin
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,064.07. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.99% up from its 52-week low and 5.33% down from its 52-week high.
Brookfield Property Partners L.P., Ramco, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO), Ramco (RPT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) 9.41% 2023-01-06 11:07:09. Ramco (RPT) 5.09% 2023-01-15 21:13:07. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 3.42% 2023-01-16 03:09:07.
SmileDirectClub Already 10% Down, Almost Six Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 10.71% down. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.56, 81.94% below its 52-week high of $3.10. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) sliding 5.88% to $0.56. NASDAQ dropped 1.24% to $10,957.01,...
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF), Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ), Southside Bancshares (SBSI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) 14.13% 2023-01-13 21:07:23. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) 4.37% 2023-01-05 03:46:17. Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 3.78%...
Vulcan Materials Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Franchise Group (FRG), Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN), Kellogg Company (K) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Kosmos Energy Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) jumped by a staggering 27.88% in 21 sessions from $6.17 to $7.89 at 15:53 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.9% to $15,709.14, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.74% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) jumping 9.74% to $9.86 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 2.66% to $11,140.43. Rumble’s last close was $8.98, 51.51% below its 52-week high of $18.52. About Rumble. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform...
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,695.65. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 32.67% up from its 52-week low and 6.17% down from its 52-week high.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR), Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT), East West Bancorp (EWBC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
Corn Futures Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 3.52% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:53 EST on Friday, 20 January, Corn (ZC) is $677.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 108341, 8.18% above its average volume of 100141.23. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Niu Technologies Stock Over 10% Up So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 10.66% to $5.19 at 13:29 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Coffee Futures Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 3.57% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Coffee (KC) is $155.10. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 607, 96.72% below its average volume of 18513.65. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Canaan Stock Over 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped by a staggering 34.42% in 21 sessions from $2.15 at 2022-12-19, to $2.89 at 12:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend. Canaan’s last close...
