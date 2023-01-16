Read full article on original website
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.95% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.95% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:10 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.651% up from its 52-week low and 6.268% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
Dollar General Register Gives Customer Cherry Tomatoes As Change For Her Bill - "Currency Of The Future"
Dollar General's self-checkout machine gave the strangest "change" while low on funds. The machine paid out a shopper with cherry tomatoes. Every store has a different way of reimbursing customers when they do not have change. Most people expect a gift card or reward points.
USD/CNH Falls By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.77. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.438% up from its 52-week low and 0.306% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 8% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.42. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.38% up from its 52-week low and 47.56% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Coffee Futures Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 3.57% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Coffee (KC) is $155.10. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 607, 96.72% below its average volume of 18513.65. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,064.07. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.99% up from its 52-week low and 5.33% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
Palladium Futures Drops By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.32% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,688.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 529, 99.99% below its average volume of 5407628865.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.6% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:04 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,047.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 995, 99.99% below its average volume of 11734705059.1. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Canaan Stock Over 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped by a staggering 34.42% in 21 sessions from $2.15 at 2022-12-19, to $2.89 at 12:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend. Canaan’s last close...
Corn Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 3.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Corn (ZC) is $679.75. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 140348, 30.97% above its average volume of 107158.61. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Over 6% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.97% for the last session’s close. At 04:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.71. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.71 and 0.63% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.58.
NASDAQ 100 Jumps By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.58% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,686.08. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 180591574, 94.17% below its average volume of 3099520661.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
NYSE FANG Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.69% for the last session’s close. At 12:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,814.60. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,670.61 and 0.64% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,783.76.
Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
SmileDirectClub Already 10% Down, Almost Six Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 10.71% down. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.56, 81.94% below its 52-week high of $3.10. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) sliding 5.88% to $0.56. NASDAQ dropped 1.24% to $10,957.01,...
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR), Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT), East West Bancorp (EWBC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
SVB Financial Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.78% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SVB Financial Group (SIVB) rising 13.78% to $284.49 on Friday while NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43. SVB Financial Group’s last close was $250.04, 64.53% below its 52-week high of $704.99. About SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group is a multi-faceted...
