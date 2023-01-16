ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

As the floodwaters began to rise, residents feared for their lives. Then, a team of volunteers got to work.

By Leah Worthington
rwcpulse.com
 3 days ago
CBS San Francisco

Belmont residents keeping wary eye on hillside after weekend mudslide damages homes

BELMONT -- A portion of San Juan Boulevard in Belmont will be closed for at least another two weeks following a mudslide that caused officials to red-tag three homes. The mudslide came down Saturday during one of the many recent storms that battered the Bay Area. Homeowners who live near the mudslide say they are keeping a close eye on conditions as the rain finally gives them a break but the stability of the ground remains uncertain to city leaders and local experts. More time is needed to let the ground dry and assess how best to respond to this mudslide and...
BELMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely

SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm-related closures: updated list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
LIVERMORE, CA
San José Spotlight

Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families

When Teresita Garcia was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, everything around her fell apart. She felt hopeless and ugly as her bones weakened and hair fell out. But a small little farm in East San Jose offered her a respite, she said, until now. Veggielution is where Garcia, 54, turned to get produce to... The post Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
funcheap.com

Rare Bay Area “Ocean Tornado” Spotted in Sonoma County

Thanks to SF Gate for spreading the word about this hiker’s discovery on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Santa Rosa resident Omar Rogers spotted a rare waterspout, a tornado that’s formed over water, near Sonoma County’s Ocean Cove area. The swirling vortex of air and water mist usually forms in tropical locations. The intense cyclones can reach 60mph.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Hog Island Oyster Co. says nonstop Bay Area rain ‘hits us in the bottom line’

If you’ve noticed local oysters missing from Bay Area restaurant menus recently, you can blame the rain. While the parade of storms over the past few weeks has been a boon to the area’s water supply, it’s been less than beneficial for Tomales Bay oyster farms. That’s because during periods of significant rainfall, oyster farms have to stop harvesting, as required by the California Department of Public Health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rwcpulse.com

Severe weather forces closure of San Mateo County parks

San Mateo County has closed a number of the region's parks and trails to deal with the aftermath of recent weather events. The county is reporting ongoing flooding, mudslides, downed trees and washed out and debris-covered roads. Although the forecast for rain has diminished, the impact of ongoing rain has...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara and Mountain View Rank Best South Bay Cities in Bay Area for Quality of Life

The San Francisco Chronicle has generated another ranking system for the largest 25 Bay Area cities. In this recent story, they created an interactive tool that allows users to customize rankings by giving weight to five different quality-of-life factors:. entertainment opportunities,. art and community spaces,. walkability,. diversity and. environmental factors.
SANTA CLARA, CA
sfstandard.com

Two Quick-and-Easy Hikes to Gushing Waterfalls in Marin

One upside to this month’s endless downpours is the seasonal waterfalls that have appeared around the SF Bay Area. It seems just about every hillside is glowing green and leaking rivulets of rainwater from the saturated hills. No place is this truer than Marin. Its famed falls are exploding...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

