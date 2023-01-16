ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys

By Luke Norris
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

Tom Brady has obviously done plenty of things well throughout his legendary NFL career. You don’t own just about every major passing record and seven Super Bowl rings otherwise. But getting out of the pocket and running has just never been one of them, even in his younger days.

Over the course of 23 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers , the three-time NFL MVP has rushed for only 1,123 yards in the regular season and has hit the 100-yard mark just three times, the last time coming in 2011. Brady set a new low in that department this season, rushing for a total of one negative yard on 29 carries. His longest run of the year? Two yards.

Despite Brady’s lack of mobility, however, the 45-year-old had the lowest sack percentage of any NFL quarterback during the 2022 season, taking just 22 over 17 games.

But that didn’t stop Troy Aikman from taking a little dig at the 15-time Pro Bowler ahead of Tampa Bay’s Monday night playoff matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6Ajp_0kGipSMG00
(L-R) Troy Aikman; Tom Brady | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Related

Tom Brady Will Make More With Fox in 10 Years Than He Has During His Entire NFL Career; Salary More Than What Tony Romo and Troy Aikman Make Combined

Aikman, of course, will be on the call for ESPN when Brady and the Bucs host Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in the 4 vs. 5 matchup in the NFC. And in preparation for what could be TB12’s last NFL game, Aikman broke down certain aspects of the game in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina .

One specific aspect was the stat mentioned above about how the Bucs, despite all their issues on the offensive line this year, gave up the fewest sacks in the league. But while attempting to praise TB12, who he calls “the best to ever do it,” Aikman slapped the five-time Super Bowl MVP with an unflattering label.

“Tom Brady, I kid with him about it. I mean, he’s the most unathletic quarterback in the game right now. I’m 56 years old, and I’m pretty confident I could outrun him in a 40-yard dash.”

Troy Aikman on Tom Brady

Traina jumped in an attempt to defend Brady, saying he was still great at the quarterback sneak, to which Aikman replied, “That means nothing.”

Again, Aikman honestly was trying to praise Brady with those comments as he continued by saying how great he is at not taking sacks, commenting how “he’ll get the ball out” and “doesn’t create negative plays.”

We’ll see how that assessment stands up as Brady faces a Cowboys defense on Monday night that tied for the third-most sacks in the NFL this season.

The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 170

Paul Berger
4d ago

My problem was that Bucs games were covered every week by the Networks because of Brady. After a month it was apparent that this team was mediocre at best and their final record confirms that.So why did we all have to suffer watching this dreck for months?

Reply(18)
32
MilliVanilli
3d ago

Aikman isn't the most athletic either. Sorry that Brady didn't leave on a high note. Moreover, I sense he is living in his ego. Very sad to watch.

Reply(1)
13
Mason MaVaughn
3d ago

Tom should have left after he won the Super Bowl . He had a beautiful wife. She pulled his card. He knows deep down inside he should have retired.

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
NESN

Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco

After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
DALLAS, TX
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news

It’s become clear that the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be close to parting ways after the two failed to come to a long-term deal in the offseason. And if that does happen, it appears that one team could be interested in signing him: the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL insider Mike Florio of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football

Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
New York Post

Tom Brady press conference has Josh Allen worried: ‘Too sentimental’

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is wary of Tom Brady’s latest press conference following Monday’s season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round. The Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared an emotional farewell to the media and thanked those for their support, which left Allen, 26, feeling puzzled over the future of Brady’s playing career. “When it happened last year and he retired, I told people ‘I’ll believe it when he’s not playing the first game,'” Allen said during an appearance Tuesday on the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast, referring to Brady’s first retirement last year. “But, the way that he talked in his press conference...
TAMPA, FL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

227K+
Followers
34K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy