January has yet another exciting arrival! Shay Mooney, of country duo Dan + Shay, announced the exciting arrival of his third child, sharing a sweet snap of his wife Hannah Love Mooney with their newborn son on Friday. The Grammy winner, who already shares sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2, with Hannah, revealed that they’ve named their third son, who was born Tuesday, Abram Shay. “Abram Shay Mooney 1/17/23. Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it,” he captioned the video, which showed him holding his son while singing the hit Dan + Shay song “When I Pray for You.” Meanwhile, Hannah shared the same video...

