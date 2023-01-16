Read full article on original website
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron James says depleted Lakers must play 'mistake-free'
LOS ANGELES -- The Sacramento Kings ended Wednesday night's game on an 8-3 run in the final minute to beat the Lakers116-111, handing L.A. its third loss in the past week by a combined 10 points. Afterward,LeBron Jamessaid the Lakers have "zero room for error," given the injuries the team...
Grizzlies lose to Lakers in 'terrible effort'
Taylor Jenkins said the Lakers competed harder for the full 48 minutes in a “terrible effort” by the Grizzlies that snapped an 11-game winning streak. Related story: Box score: Lakers 122, Grizzlies 121
ABC30 Fresno
Ja Morant, LeBron James lead NBA quotes of the week
Ja Morant talks some trash and more from our NBA quotes of the week. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, after scoring on Phoenix Suns point guard Saben Lee. "We are limited with bodies. So until some of our big guys or some of our key guys get back ... we got to continue to play how we've played the last couple games. Play mistake-free basketball."
ABC30 Fresno
Jordan Poole carries short-handed Warriors to upset of Cavaliers
CLEVELAND -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was irate with Jordan Poole after Poole got called for a delay of game -- the team's second -- with seven seconds to go in the third quarter of their eventual 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. "Jordan!"...
Lakers’ late surge ends Grizzlies’ 11-game win streak
Russell Westbrook scored 29 points, LeBron James added 23 and the Los Angeles Lakers used some late-game heroics from Dennis
ABC30 Fresno
'Felt like a playoff game': Celtics outduel Warriors in overtime
BOSTON -- The Golden State Warriors returned here Thursday night for the first time since they beat theCelticsin Game 6 to claim the 2022 NBA championship. For much of the 53 minutes of basketball that followed, it felt like a repeat of how that series played out: lots of ugly Celtics turnovers, particularly by Jayson Tatum, to go along with poor shooting and stagnant offense.
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Lakers' Anthony Davis could return as early as next week
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis continues to make pain-free progress on his right foot and there's optimism for a return to the lineup as soon as late next week, sources told ESPN on Friday. The Lakers start a five-game trip Jan. 28 in Boston. Davis, who has been out...
ABC30 Fresno
Where have the Warriors gone? Collapse to Celtics could spark changes by Steve Kerr
BOSTON -- For the first three quarters of the Golden State Warriors' game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, Stephen Curry and company looked like themselves. Coach Steve Kerr went as far as to say they looked like a championship team. But then, in the fourth quarter and through overtime,...
Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies courtside incident involved Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks
A courtside scuffle during halftime of the Los Angeles Lakers home game Friday evening apparently involved a sports analyst and several players of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.
'When they win, we win": Downtown businesses beam due to Kings' success
SACRAMENTO -- When the Sacramento Kings win, downtown Sacramento businesses win too. The numbers for leisure spending in Sacramento have more than doubled from 2019 to 2022, a sign of the team's success and the number of events that come through the Golden1 Center. Friday, the first of a back-to-back gameday weekend, fans poured into the Downtown Commons ahead of the Kings' matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Before they went into G1C, they had dinner at Sauced BBQ & Spirits, Polanco Cantina or grabbed a drink at Fizz. The "Light the Beam" energy translates to business, according to the manager at...
ABC30 Fresno
NHL activism partner: Ivan Provorov 'negatively impacted' Pride Night
You Can Play, the NHL's longtime social activism partner, wants to work with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov after he "negatively impacted" Pride Night by boycotting warmups. Provorov did not take the pregame skate Tuesday night because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey or use...
ABC30 Fresno
Mike Trout says back injury has been 'nonissue' for months
NEW YORK --Mike Trout feels pain-free as the start of spring training approaches. The Los Angeles Angels' three-time American League MVP was sidelined between July 12 and Aug. 19 last year by an injury to his upper back and ribcage. After returning, he hit .308 with 16 homers and 29 RBIs in 40 games for an overall season batting average of .283 with 40 homers and 80 RBIs in 119 games.
