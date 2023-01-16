Read full article on original website
Truck trailer caught under guardrail causes traffic backups on I-64 east in Henrico
Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are working to get a trailer out from under a guardrail on Interstate 64 after it got stuck Friday morning.
Improvements coming for dangerous Semmes Avenue in Richmond
City leaders say improvements are on the way for a Richmond Street with a history of traffic accidents. Residents that are familiar with Semmes Avenue -- frequenting the road and living nearby -- have wanted traffic changes for years.
Driver charged after leaving car to be crushed by train on Ashland tracks
The person responsible for driving a car onto the train tracks at the England Street crossing and leaving the vehicle to be crushed by an oncoming train has been charged, Ashland Police say.
City of Richmond rolls out new website to help you locate your towed car
People can now stress a little less when it comes to parking in the city of Richmond. If you find out your car has been towed, there is now a new way to track it down online.
Petersburg student hospitalized after fights, local schools look at safety, security measures
Multiple Central Virginia school divisions are addressing safety concerns as students have started fights and brought weapons onto school grounds.
Driver crashes stolen car into Richmond school then runs away
Authorities are investigating after a young man crashed a stolen car into the side of a Richmond school.
Richmond man killed after being ejected from car during Chesterfield crash
The car ran off the road to the left, overcorrected, and flipped, ejecting one of the passengers who was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger, identified by police as Ariel Castillion, 26, of Richmond, died at the scene.
Woman hospitalized after getting hit by car in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in Richmond is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit her and drove off early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Hull Street Road just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 19 for the report of a collision. Officers arrived and found a woman on the ground and injured after a car hit her. She was on the gravel shoulder off the eastbound lane of Hull Street Road road between Southwood Parkway and East Belt Boulevard.
Vehicle fire on I-95 causes four-mile backup in Richmond
A vehicle fire on Interstate 95 is currently causing significant delays for drivers in Richmond.
‘Terrific, dedicated servant:’ Chesterfield Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a terrific and dedicated servant to Chesterfield County,” Chesterfield Police said in a social media post. Kona served...
Virginia woman killed in fiery Dinwiddie crash
The crash caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect to the left, which then led to her car crashing into trees on the side of the road. The car then caught on fire.
Man wanted for multiple robberies on East Brookland Park Boulevard
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a man wanted for multiple commercial robberies that happened in the past few months. According to police, officers received a call on Nov. 29 just before 7 p.m. for an armed robbery in the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard.
Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring
The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
26-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Chesterfield crash
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with reckless driving after a deadly crash in Chesterfield Monday morning. Virginia State Police says the crash happened on the exit ramp from northbound Chippenham Parkway to Jahnke Road. Investigators say a 2005 Hyundai Tuscon, driven by Ronald Fabricio Moreno Hoyes...
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after hit and run crash
Richmond Police is investigating an early morning hit and run on Hull Street Road that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
Chesterfield mother finds delivery driver in her home without permission
A Chesterfield grandmother says she is planning to upgrade her home security after an Amazon delivery driver entered her home without permission.
Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man is now in custody after a fight with two Henrico police officers overnight. Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight on Friday. Two officers found 31-year-old Mark P. Failey in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the...
Ashland business owner reacts after car left on tracks gets hit by oncoming train
A video from Virtual Railfan shows a car crossing under the arm as it's coming down and sitting on the tracks. The driver gets out and walks away -- before seconds later, a train comes crashing into the car.
Richmond Police looking for suspect in Old Warwick Road robbery
Richmond Police detectives are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed a burglary at a South Richmond business earlier this month.
