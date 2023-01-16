RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in Richmond is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit her and drove off early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Hull Street Road just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 19 for the report of a collision. Officers arrived and found a woman on the ground and injured after a car hit her. She was on the gravel shoulder off the eastbound lane of Hull Street Road road between Southwood Parkway and East Belt Boulevard.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO