Potentially rabid fox spotted in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Another potentially rabid fox sighting in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Whole Health Department says the fox attempted to bite someone in the 500 block of University Avenue around 1:40 pm Friday. The person was able to kick the fox away. Officials say the animal disappeared into nearby woods and could be in the Fall Creek area. The Ithaca Police Department and Animal Control have been notified. If the fox is seen, avoid contact and call 911. If you or your pet may have come into contact with the fox, called the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688. A rabid fox was spotted and captured in the same area Sunday.
What’s next for Cortland’s Parker Elementary School building?
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Cortland is trying to figure out what to do with the Parker Elementary School building. It closed several years ago because of shrinking enrollment, and efforts to sell the building on Madison Street have failed. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU they hope...
State Theatre of Ithaca, other historic venues form coalition to secure financial support
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) –The State Theatre of Ithaca is joining other historic venues across New York to secure more support from the state. Thirteen downtown performing arts centers from Buffalo to Poughkeepsie have been meeting virtually since the start of the pandemic. They’ve come together to form a coalition called Alive Downtowns! They’re seeking annual funding of $20 million. They say the money would help secure the significant economic and cultural impacts each venue has in their community. The facilities have an average age of nearly 100 years, serving over 5 million people annually. Their combined budgets exceed $100 million and their economic impacts “conservatively exceed $350 million.”
Ithaca’s Regal Cinemas to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A movie theater in Ithaca will close. Regal Stadium 14 at the Shops at Ithaca Mall is one of six of the movie chain’s casualties in New York. According to Business Insider, 39 U.S. theaters are set to close beginning on February 15th after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September.
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
Advocacy Center of Tompkins County looking for new executive director
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Advocacy Center of Tompkins County is searching for a new executive director. Current executive director Heather Campbell will resign her position, effective February 1st, 2023. She has accepted the position of Deputy Director for the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Campbell joined the Advocacy Center in 1997 as a domestic violence advocate. She was promoted to education director in 2001 and has served as executive director since 2013.
Vacancies for corrections officers in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Corrections officers needed for the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple positions are available through Cortland County’s Civil Service Department. The work involves considerable contact with inmates and supervision in working, recreational, and learning environments, as well as the enforcement of rules and regulations in a county jail. Officials stress that the despite well-defined work procedures, the job is subject to emergency situations that require quick and sound judgement by nature. Learn more and apply.
Ithaca woman charged with assault in violent dispute
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca woman is accused of assault after a physical dispute turned violent. Police say Chanel Savage lacerated and stabbed the victim Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of West State Street before fleeing the scene. 40-year-old Savage was found a short time later and arrested. She’s charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
