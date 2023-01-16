Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Umbrella Academy star Ritu Arya's new movie Polite Society
The first trailer for The Umbrella Academy star Ritu Arya's new movie Polite Society has been released. The upcoming film focuses on a woman called Ria Khan (Priya Kansara), who practises martial arts in her ambition to be a stuntwoman. However, when her sister drops out of art school to get engaged, Ria decides that she and her friends must pull off a wedding heist.
digitalspy.com
Why Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn has explained why Will Poulter was cast in the role of Adam Warlock. The superhero has been teased in the MCU ever since the days of Thor: The Dark World, and recent trailer footage for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 finally offered fans their first look at what Sovereign boss Ayesha grew in that mysterious cocoon.
digitalspy.com
Heartstopper's Joe Locke sparks confusion about next TV role in behind-the-scenes photo
Heartstopper actor Joe Locke has got tongues wagging after a now-deleted shot from the set of Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos seemed to reveal a title change. Cast in the WandaVision spin-off series back in November, Locke is now finally working with the likes of Kathryn Hahn (as returning sorceress Agatha Harkness), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus) and Maria Dizzia (The Staircase).
digitalspy.com
Aquaman's Jason Momoa teases DC Universe future after James Gunn takeover
Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has spoken about his future at DC following James Gunn's appointment as head of their superhero franchises. The actor has played undersea ruler Arthur Curry in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, before appearing in Justice League and his own solo movie, which became the highest-grossing comic book movie that studio Warner Bros has released. He's due to feature in the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, later this year.
digitalspy.com
Captain America 4 casts Space Jam: A New Legacy star Xosha Roquemore in major role
Captain America: New World Order has added Space Jam: A New Legacy star Xosha Roquemore to its cast. Deadline reports that Xosha is going to have a significant role in the film — described as one of the biggest of her career — though the exact character remains under wraps. Marvel Studios isn't commenting on her casting.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum explains why X-Men spin-off Gambit never happened
Channing Tatum has opened up about his failed attempt to make an X-Men spin-off. The Magic Mike's Last Dance actor was attached for the better part of a decade to produce and star in a film for X-Men character Gambit, a playing card-throwing mutant beloved by Marvel fans. The project...
digitalspy.com
Jared Leto's Tron sequel lines up Maleficent director
It's been over a decade since the release of Tron: Legacy, but after years of delays, it appears Disney is finally moving forward with a brand new sequel titled Tron: Ares. While no deals have been completed yet, Deadline reports that Joachim Rønning is currently in talks to direct the long-awaited threequel, which will star Jared Leto.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke lands next lead movie role
House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke has landed her next lead movie role in a horror-thriller titled Visitation. Directed by The Grudge's Nicolas Pesce and written by Helen Gaughran, the film began shooting last week in Ireland, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Queen's Gambit's Isla Johnston, Game of...
digitalspy.com
Succession star's new horror movie to be released on Netflix
Succession star Sarah Snook's new movie, Run Rabbit Run, is coming to Netflix. The horror film started production early in 2022, and is due to be released at some point this year, Deadline reports. Netflix has a knack for sniffing out hits, so the fact that the streamer has snapped...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who adds EastEnders legend and It's A Sin star to upcoming series
Doctor Who's next series has added even more impressive names to its cast. The BBC show confirmed today (January 20) that EastEnders legend Anita Dobson and It's A Sin's Michelle Greenidge will be appearing in yet-to-be-disclosed roles. First-look pictures of the two stars in character have been released, with showrunner...
digitalspy.com
Star Wars star Daisy Ridley's new movie gets rave first reviews
Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying seems to have impressed some critics. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie follows Fran (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is constantly thinking about dying.
This Video of Diane Keaton Dancing to Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Is Pure Joy
She can take herself dancing!
digitalspy.com
Bel-Air season 2 trailer sees return of original Fresh Prince star Tatyana Ali
A new trailer for the second season of Bel-Air has landed, showcasing the return of original cast member Tatyana Ali. The actress, who played Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, joined the cast for the reimagining of the classic sitcom last month, signing up for the role of English teacher Mrs. Hughes.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's classic season 24 Blu-ray with Sylvester McCoy on sale ahead of release
Sylvester McCoy's debut season of Doctor Who has never looked as good as it does in a new Blu-ray boxset. The latest in a series of classic remasters from the BBC, Doctor Who's season 24 will be getting a Blu-ray release on February 12, 2023 — and it's had its price slashed from £49.99 to £39.99 for pre-orders.
digitalspy.com
BMF has future beyond season 2 confirmed
BMF season 2 might've only just premiered this month, but such is Starz's faith in the crime drama, it's already been renewed. The series, with Power's Randy Huggins as showrunner, is inspired real-life legends and brothers Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory, who ascended from the grimy late-'80s streets of Detroit to become the orchestrators of the Black Mafia Family.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Fiona Wade explains Priya and Leyla tensions in exit week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. It's nearly the end of the Emmerdale road for Fiona Wade, whose character Priya Kotecha will be leaving the village to take up a new job in London next week. However, tensions rise between Priya and her boss Leyla, who had apparently been offered the job first.
digitalspy.com
Glass Onion's Rian Johnson reveals Yo-Yo Ma rewrote his scene
Glass Onion director Rian Johnson has revealed that Yo-Yo Ma rewrote his own cameo scene in the film. Appearing on the podcast The Filmcast, Johnson discussed the legendary cellist's brief appearance and added that he made the re-write request while on set. "He rewrote me. He was so sweet. He...
digitalspy.com
Power Rangers star explains absence from Netflix reunion special
Netflix's upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always invited Amy Jo Johnson back as Kimberly Hart, but apparently the offer didn't hit the sweet spot. Premiering in spring, a first-look at this 30-year anniversary event was released just yesterday (January 18), with Walter E. Jones (as Zack, Black Ranger), David Yost (Billy, Blue Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Kat, Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas (Rocky, Red Ranger), Karan Ashley (Aisha, Yellow Ranger) and Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam, Black and then Green Ranger) all accounted for.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Danny Dyer reveals smelly behind-the-scenes secret from Mick's exit
EastEnders actor Danny Dyer was floating in a tank of broccoli juice for his pulse-racing final scenes as Mick Carter. In the soap's Christmas Day special, Mick leapt off the edge of a cliff to save his beloved Linda Carter, who'd fallen into the sea with the scheming Janine Butcher behind the wheel of a car.
