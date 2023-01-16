Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn has explained why Will Poulter was cast in the role of Adam Warlock. The superhero has been teased in the MCU ever since the days of Thor: The Dark World, and recent trailer footage for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 finally offered fans their first look at what Sovereign boss Ayesha grew in that mysterious cocoon.

2 DAYS AGO